Volume 5, Issue 1, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 5-1

This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. Now entering the fifth volume year of our growing online database, this issue edited by Jeff Glasheen and Mary Anderson, covers essential updates in the following topics: Vascular Access for Hospitalized Patients ,Mechanical and Noninvasive Ventilation,Isolation Precautions,Nephrolithiasis,Fecal Microbiota Transplant, Regional Anesthesia (Peripheral Nerve Blocks and Epidurals),Chemotherapy and Biologic/Targeted Therapies, Procedural Skills for the Hospitalist, Palliative Sedation, and Patient Experience.