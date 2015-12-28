Volume 5, Issue 1, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 5-1
1st Edition
Description
This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. Now entering the fifth volume year of our growing online database, this issue edited by Jeff Glasheen and Mary Anderson, covers essential updates in the following topics: Vascular Access for Hospitalized Patients ,Mechanical and Noninvasive Ventilation,Isolation Precautions,Nephrolithiasis,Fecal Microbiota Transplant, Regional Anesthesia (Peripheral Nerve Blocks and Epidurals),Chemotherapy and Biologic/Targeted Therapies, Procedural Skills for the Hospitalist, Palliative Sedation, and Patient Experience.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 28th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414531
About the Authors
Jeffrey Glasheen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Director, Hospital Medicine Program, Director of Inpatient Medicine, University of Colorado Hospital; Associate Progran Director, Internal Medicine Training Program, Director, Hospitalist Training Program, Department of Medicine, University of Colorado at Denver and Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO
Mary Anderson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado