Volume 5, Issue 1, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323414531

Volume 5, Issue 1, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 5-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Glasheen Mary Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780323414531
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2015
Description

This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. Now entering the fifth volume year of our growing online database, this issue edited by Jeff Glasheen and Mary Anderson, covers essential updates in the following topics: Vascular Access for Hospitalized Patients ,Mechanical and Noninvasive Ventilation,Isolation Precautions,Nephrolithiasis,Fecal Microbiota Transplant, Regional Anesthesia (Peripheral Nerve Blocks and Epidurals),Chemotherapy and Biologic/Targeted Therapies, Procedural Skills for the Hospitalist, Palliative Sedation, and Patient Experience.

About the Authors

Jeffrey Glasheen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Director, Hospital Medicine Program, Director of Inpatient Medicine, University of Colorado Hospital; Associate Progran Director, Internal Medicine Training Program, Director, Hospitalist Training Program, Department of Medicine, University of Colorado at Denver and Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO

Mary Anderson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Colorado

