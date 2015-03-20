Volume 46, Issue 2, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 46-2
1st Edition
Authors: Asif Ilyas
eBook ISBN: 9780323370035
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359795
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2015
Description
Each issue of Orthopedic Clinics offers clinical review articles on the most cutting edge technologies, techniques, and more in the field. Major topic areas include: adult reconstruction, upper extremity, pediatrics, trauma, oncology, hand, foot & ankle, and sports medicine.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 20th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370035
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323359795
About the Authors
Asif Ilyas Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.