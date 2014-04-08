Volume 45, Issue 2, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323294812, 9780323294829

Volume 45, Issue 2, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 45-2

1st Edition

Authors: Asif Ilyas
eBook ISBN: 9780323294829
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323294812
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th April 2014
Description

Each issue of Orthopedic Clinics offers clinical review articles on the most cutting edge technologies, techniques, and more in the field. Major topic areas include: adult reconstruction, upper extremity, pediatrics, trauma, oncology, hand, foot and ankle.

About the Authors

Asif Ilyas Author

