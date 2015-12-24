Volume 4, Issue 4, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 4-4

This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions that practicing hospitalists face daily. This issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics is Guest Editored by Dr. Steven Deitelzweig. Dr. Deitelzweig has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Bradyarrhythmias; Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome; Tick Associated Ailments; Magnesium Disorders; Inpatient Management of Post- hepatic Transplant; Allergic Reactions and Angioedema; Optimal Glycemic Control in Hospitalized Patients; Ethics of Physician Relationships with Industry; Management of Benzodiazepine Withdrawal and Intoxication; and LEAN / Sig Sigma with Applicability to Healthcare.