Volume 4, Issue 4, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 4-4
1st Edition
Description
This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions that practicing hospitalists face daily. This issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics is Guest Editored by Dr. Steven Deitelzweig. Dr. Deitelzweig has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Bradyarrhythmias; Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome; Tick Associated Ailments; Magnesium Disorders; Inpatient Management of Post- hepatic Transplant; Allergic Reactions and Angioedema; Optimal Glycemic Control in Hospitalized Patients; Ethics of Physician Relationships with Industry; Management of Benzodiazepine Withdrawal and Intoxication; and LEAN / Sig Sigma with Applicability to Healthcare.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 24th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391023
About the Authors
Steven Deitelzweig Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine Ochsner Clinical School - University of Queensland Medical Director, Regional Business Development System Chairman, Department of Hospital Medicine Ochsner Health System