Volume 4, Issue 4, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323391023

Volume 4, Issue 4, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 4-4

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Deitelzweig
eBook ISBN: 9780323391023
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th December 2015
This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions that practicing hospitalists face daily. This issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics is Guest Editored by Dr. Steven Deitelzweig.  Dr. Deitelzweig has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Bradyarrhythmias; Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome; Tick Associated Ailments; Magnesium Disorders; Inpatient Management of Post- hepatic Transplant; Allergic Reactions and Angioedema; Optimal Glycemic Control in Hospitalized Patients; Ethics of Physician Relationships with Industry; Management of Benzodiazepine Withdrawal and Intoxication; and LEAN / Sig Sigma with Applicability to Healthcare.

Steven Deitelzweig Author

Associate Professor of Medicine Ochsner Clinical School - University of Queensland Medical Director, Regional Business Development System Chairman, Department of Hospital Medicine Ochsner Health System

