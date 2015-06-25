Volume 4, Issue 2, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, Volume 4-2
1st Edition
Description
This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. This issue, edited by Dr. Allen Repp, includes the following articles: Pericarditis; Bedside ultrasound evaluation of shock; Cardiac implantable device infections; Hypernatremia; Ischemic colitis; Guillain-Barre syndrome; Interpretation of thyroid function tests in the hospitalized patient; Terminal extubation; Parotitis; Preventing catheter-associated urinary tract infections; Hepatitis C in Hospital Medicine; and Literature Update in Hospital Medicine.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 25th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356107
About the Authors
Allen Repp Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Primary Care Internal Medicine, Fletcher Allen Hospitalist, Primary Care Internal Medicine, Fletc Associate Professor, University of Vermont College of Medicine