Volume 4, Issue 2, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics

Volume 4, Issue 2, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, Volume 4-2

1st Edition

Authors: Allen Repp
eBook ISBN: 9780323356107
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th June 2015
Description

This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. This issue, edited by Dr. Allen Repp, includes the following articles: Pericarditis; Bedside ultrasound evaluation of shock; Cardiac implantable device infections; Hypernatremia; Ischemic colitis; Guillain-Barre syndrome; Interpretation of thyroid function tests in the hospitalized patient; Terminal extubation; Parotitis; Preventing catheter-associated urinary tract infections; Hepatitis C in Hospital Medicine; and Literature Update in Hospital Medicine.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
About the Authors

Allen Repp Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Primary Care Internal Medicine, Fletcher Allen Hospitalist, Primary Care Internal Medicine, Fletc Associate Professor, University of Vermont College of Medicine

