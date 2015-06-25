Volume 4, Issue 2, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, Volume 4-2

This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. This issue, edited by Dr. Allen Repp, includes the following articles: Pericarditis; Bedside ultrasound evaluation of shock; Cardiac implantable device infections; Hypernatremia; Ischemic colitis; Guillain-Barre syndrome; Interpretation of thyroid function tests in the hospitalized patient; Terminal extubation; Parotitis; Preventing catheter-associated urinary tract infections; Hepatitis C in Hospital Medicine; and Literature Update in Hospital Medicine.