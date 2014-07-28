Volume 3, Issue 3, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 3-3
1st Edition
Authors: Christopher Kim
eBook ISBN: 9780323311830
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2014
Description
This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. The eleventh issue in our growing online database, edited by Christopher Kim, covers essential updates in the following topics: diagnosis and management of valvular heart disease, sepsis, infections in hospitalized immunocompromised patients, acid base disorders, subacute bacterial peritonitis, delirium, acute pain, and ophthalmologic emergencies, as well as transfusion medicine and hospital-based QI initiatives.
About the Authors
Christopher Kim Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
