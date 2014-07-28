Volume 3, Issue 3, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323311830

Volume 3, Issue 3, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 3-3

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Kim
eBook ISBN: 9780323311830
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2014
Description

This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. The eleventh issue in our growing online database, edited by Christopher Kim, covers essential updates in the following topics: diagnosis and management of valvular heart disease, sepsis, infections in hospitalized immunocompromised patients, acid base disorders, subacute bacterial peritonitis, delirium, acute pain, and ophthalmologic emergencies, as well as transfusion medicine and hospital-based QI initiatives.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323311830

About the Authors

Christopher Kim Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan

