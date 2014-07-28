Volume 3, Issue 3, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 3-3

This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. The eleventh issue in our growing online database, edited by Christopher Kim, covers essential updates in the following topics: diagnosis and management of valvular heart disease, sepsis, infections in hospitalized immunocompromised patients, acid base disorders, subacute bacterial peritonitis, delirium, acute pain, and ophthalmologic emergencies, as well as transfusion medicine and hospital-based QI initiatives.