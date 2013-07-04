Volume 2, Issue 3, An issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 2-3
1st Edition
Authors: Ian Jenkins Nasim Afsar-manesh
eBook ISBN: 9781455775958
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th July 2013
Description
This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. The seventh issue in our growing online database, edited by Ian Jenkins and Nasim Afsar-manesh, covers essential updates in the following topics: pleural effusions, bacterial meningitis, thrombocytopenia, novel anticoagulants, and more.
About the Authors
Ian Jenkins Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCSD
Nasim Afsar-manesh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA
