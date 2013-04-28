Volume 2, Issue 2, An issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771042, 9781455771912

Volume 2, Issue 2, An issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, Volume 2-2

1st Edition

Authors: Daniele Scheurer
eBook ISBN: 9781455771912
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. The sixth issue in our growing online database, edited by Danielle Scheurer, covers essential updates in the following topics: COPD, adult vaccinations, diarrhea, syncope, sickle cell disease, understanding diagnostic errors, and more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771912

About the Authors

Daniele Scheurer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical University of South Carolina

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.