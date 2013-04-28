Volume 2, Issue 2, An issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, Volume 2-2
1st Edition
Authors: Daniele Scheurer
eBook ISBN: 9781455771912
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2013
Description
This online Clinics series provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. The sixth issue in our growing online database, edited by Danielle Scheurer, covers essential updates in the following topics: COPD, adult vaccinations, diarrhea, syncope, sickle cell disease, understanding diagnostic errors, and more.
About the Authors
Daniele Scheurer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical University of South Carolina
