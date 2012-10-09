Volume 1, Issue 4, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics - E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748457

Volume 1, Issue 4, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics - E-Book, Volume 1-4

1st Edition

Authors: Daniele Scheurer
eBook ISBN: 9781455748457
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th October 2012
Description

This new online Clinics series, Hospital Medicine Clinics, provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. This fourth issue in our growing online database covers essential updates in the following topics: atrial fibrillation; COPD; adult vaccines; inpatient care of chronic dialysis patients; evaluation and management of inpatient diarrhea; syncope; inpatient sickle cell; competency evaluation; prevention and treatment of pressure ulcers; and understanding and preventing diagnostic errors.

About the Authors

Daniele Scheurer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical University of South Carolina

