Volume 1, Issue 2, an issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics - E-Book, Volume 1-2

This new online Clinics series, Hospital Medicine Clinics, provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. This second issue in our growing online database covers essential updates in the management of class III and IV heart failure; pulmonary hypertension; diabetic foot infections; hyponatremia; acute pancreatitis; management of acute stroke; prevention of deep vein thrombosis; electroconvulsive therapy; advance directives; and legal pitfalls for the hospitalist.