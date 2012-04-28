Volume 1, Issue 2, an issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics - E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455742059

Volume 1, Issue 2, an issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics - E-Book, Volume 1-2

1st Edition

Authors: David Feinbloom Melissa Mattison
eBook ISBN: 9781455742059
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th April 2012
Description

This new online Clinics series, Hospital Medicine Clinics, provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily.  This second issue in our growing online database covers essential updates in the management of class III and IV heart failure; pulmonary hypertension; diabetic foot infections; hyponatremia; acute pancreatitis; management of acute stroke; prevention of deep vein thrombosis; electroconvulsive therapy; advance directives; and legal pitfalls for the hospitalist.

Details

About the Authors

David Feinbloom Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Melissa Mattison Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

