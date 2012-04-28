Volume 1, Issue 2, an issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics - E-Book, Volume 1-2
1st Edition
Authors: David Feinbloom Melissa Mattison
eBook ISBN: 9781455742059
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th April 2012
Description
This new online Clinics series, Hospital Medicine Clinics, provides evidence-based answers to clinical questions the practicing hospitalist faces daily. This second issue in our growing online database covers essential updates in the management of class III and IV heart failure; pulmonary hypertension; diabetic foot infections; hyponatremia; acute pancreatitis; management of acute stroke; prevention of deep vein thrombosis; electroconvulsive therapy; advance directives; and legal pitfalls for the hospitalist.
About the Authors
David Feinbloom Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Melissa Mattison Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
