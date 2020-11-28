Volume 1, An Issue of Advances in Small Animal Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323792103

Volume 1, An Issue of Advances in Small Animal Care, Volume 1-1

1st Edition

Editor in Chief: Philip Kass
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323792103
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This premier volume of Advances in Small Animal Care, a twice-yearly, multi-specialty publication, publishes the most current thinking and recent advances in small animal veterinary practice from the voice of a truly distinguished editorial board, including Editor-in-Chief Philip H. Kass, and a stellar invited author list. Topics discussed in this first volume are within the areas of behavior, diagnostic imaging, gastroenterology, infectious disease, nutrition, rehabilitation, and urology. This volume will appeal to all practicing veterinarians and will inform and enhance clinical practice.

About the Editor in Chief

Philip Kass

Affiliations and Expertise

Philip H. Kass, BS, DVM, MPVM, MS, PhD Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Professor of Analytic Epidemiology University of California, Davis Davis, CA 95616 +1 530 752 2072

