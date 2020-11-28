Volume 1, An Issue of Advances in Small Animal Care, Volume 1-1
1st Edition
Description
This premier volume of Advances in Small Animal Care, a twice-yearly, multi-specialty publication, publishes the most current thinking and recent advances in small animal veterinary practice from the voice of a truly distinguished editorial board, including Editor-in-Chief Philip H. Kass, and a stellar invited author list. Topics discussed in this first volume are within the areas of behavior, diagnostic imaging, gastroenterology, infectious disease, nutrition, rehabilitation, and urology. This volume will appeal to all practicing veterinarians and will inform and enhance clinical practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323792103
About the Editor in Chief
Philip Kass
Affiliations and Expertise
Philip H. Kass, BS, DVM, MPVM, MS, PhD Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Professor of Analytic Epidemiology University of California, Davis Davis, CA 95616 +1 530 752 2072
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.