Volume 1, An Issue of Advances in Small Animal Care, Volume 1-1

This premier volume of Advances in Small Animal Care, a twice-yearly, multi-specialty publication, publishes the most current thinking and recent advances in small animal veterinary practice from the voice of a truly distinguished editorial board, including Editor-in-Chief Philip H. Kass, and a stellar invited author list. Topics discussed in this first volume are within the areas of behavior, diagnostic imaging, gastroenterology, infectious disease, nutrition, rehabilitation, and urology. This volume will appeal to all practicing veterinarians and will inform and enhance clinical practice.