Volume 1 , Advances in Oncology, Volume 1-1
1st Edition
Description
This premier volume of Advances in Oncology highlights the latest findings and updates within the cancer field each year for the practicing oncologist. Advances in Oncology publishes the most current thinking and recent advances from the voice of a truly distinguished editorial board, including Editor-in-Chief Leonidas C. Platanias, who identify current advances and breakthroughs in the field and invite specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. Topics discussed in this first volume are within the areas of radiation oncology, surgical oncology, medical oncology, gynecologic oncology, pediatric oncology, neuro-oncology, hemato-oncology, uro-oncology, and gastrointestinal oncology. This volume will appeal to all practicing oncologists and will inform and enhance clinical practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323835503
About the Editor
Leonidas C. Platanias
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Northwestern University Professor of Medicine (Hematology and Oncology) and Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics 312-908-5250
