Volume 1 , Advances in Oncology, Volume 1-1

This premier volume of Advances in Oncology highlights the latest findings and updates within the cancer field each year for the practicing oncologist. Advances in Oncology publishes the most current thinking and recent advances from the voice of a truly distinguished editorial board, including Editor-in-Chief Leonidas C. Platanias, who identify current advances and breakthroughs in the field and invite specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. Topics discussed in this first volume are within the areas of radiation oncology, surgical oncology, medical oncology, gynecologic oncology, pediatric oncology, neuro-oncology, hemato-oncology, uro-oncology, and gastrointestinal oncology. This volume will appeal to all practicing oncologists and will inform and enhance clinical practice.