Volterra Integral and Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121473808, 9780080956732

Volterra Integral and Differential Equations, Volume 167

1st Edition

Editors: Burton
eBook ISBN: 9780080956732
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1983
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
108.00
91.80
77.14
65.57
95.95
81.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956732

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.