Volterra Integral and Differential Equations, Volume 167
1st Edition
Editors: Burton
eBook ISBN: 9780080956732
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1983
Page Count: 312
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th September 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080956732
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.