Volpe's Neurology of the Newborn

Dr. Volpe received his M.D. degree from the Harvard Medical School, completed a Pediatric residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital, carried out a postdoctoral research fellowship at the NIH and trained in Pediatric Neurology at the Massachusetts General Hospital. He then served for 20 years on the faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, the last ten years the Stein Professor of Neurology and Director of the Division of Pediatric Neurology. In 1990 he was named Neurologist-in-Chief at the Boston Children's Hospital, Bronson Crothers Professor of Neurology at the Harvard Medical School, and Chairman of the Department of Neurology at Children's Hospital/Harvard Medical School. Under Dr. Volpe’s leadership over the next 15 years, the Department of Neurology grew to a faculty size of over 50 child neurologists and neuroscientists. The clinical and research programs became the largest and most diverse of any child neurology facility in the world. Dr. Volpe generally is credited with having pioneered the field of neonatal neurology. His work in that field has included both clinical and basic research. The principal focus of his research has been elucidation of the pathogenesis of the major forms of brain injury in the newborn, and prevention of this injury. He has contributed more than 300 original articles and his single-authored book, Neurology of the Newborn, over five editions, is considered "the bible" in the field. Previous reviews have characterized the book as “an extraordinary work of scholarship”, “so comprehensive, it is beyond criticism”, “a treasure for those interested in the neurologic disorders of the newborn”, “the standard reference for all involved in the care of the newborn infant”. Dr. Volpe is also widely recognized for his dedication to the training of academic child neurologists and neonatologists, and many of his approximately 100 past trainees are key figures in programs in neonatal neurology throughout the world. He also has trained approximately 50 research fellows in clinical and basic research, most of whom hold academic positions worldwide. He has received many awards nationally and internationally, including the most prestigious awards of major academic societies of pediatrics child neurology, and neonatology worldwide. In 1997 he was elected to the Institute of Medicine (National Academy of Medicine) of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. In 2007 the Boston Children’s Hospital created the Joseph J. Volpe Chair in Neurology, currently held by Dr. Basil Darras, one of the editors of this book. In this sixth edition, Dr. Volpe has led a distinguished group of editors and authors, all of whom are former trainees and colleagues. The book retains the dedication to excellence apparent in the previous five single-authored editions.