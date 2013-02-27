Volcanic Reservoirs in Petroleum Exploration
1st Edition
Description
The first work of its kind, Volcanic Reservoirs in Petroleum Exploration summarizes the current research and exploration techniques of volcanic reservoirs as a source of oil and gas. With a specific focus on the geological features and development characteristics of volcanic reservoirs in China, it presents a series of practical exploration and evaluation techniques based on this research. Authored by an award-winning petroleum geologist, it introduces exploration and outcome prediction techniques that can be used by scientists in any volcanic region worldwide.
Volcanic reservoirs as new sources of petroleum resources are a hot topic in petroleum exploration. Although volcanic rock cannot generate hydrocarbons, it can serve as a reservoir for hydrocarbons when conditions permit. This book explains the differences between volcanic reservoirs and other major reservoir types, and describes effective methods for examining volcanic distribution and predicting volcanic reservoirs, providing a framework for systematic studies throughout the world.
Key Features
- Includes an entire section dedicated to current trends in volcanic prediction and evaluation technology
- More than 90 full-color photos illustrate the text in greater detail
- Case studies conclude each chapter, helping scientists apply the book's concepts to real-life scenarios
Readership
Geoscientists: specifically petroleum geologists; researchers of petroleum geology and petroleum exploration and development; professors and students of petroleum geology
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Chapter 1. Exploration History and Features of Volcanic Reservoirs
1.1 Overseas Volcanic Reservoir Exploration
1.2 Volcanic Reservoir Exploration in China
Chapter 2. Formation and Distribution of Volcanic Rock
2.1 Global Distribution of Volcanic Rocks
2.2 Tectonic Setting for the Formation of Volcanic Rock
2.3 Formation and Distribution of Volcanic Rock in Depositional Basins of China
Chapter 3. Characteristics of Volcanic Reservoirs
3.1 Concepts of the Volcanic Reservoir
3.2 Development Environment and Types of Volcanic Reservoirs
3.3 Characteristics of Volcanic Reservoirs in Hydrocarbon-Bearing Basins
3.4 Main Controlling Factors for Forming Volcanic Reservoirs in Hydrocarbon-Bearing Basins
Chapter 4. Geology of Volcanic Reservoirs
4.1 Hydrocarbon Source
4.2 Volcanic Reservoir Plays
4.3 Volcanic Reservoir Characteristics in Major Regions
4.4 Distribution Rules of Volcanic Reservoirs
Chapter 5. Areas of Exploration in Volcanic Reservoirs
5.1 Resource Potential in Volcanic Rocks
5.2 Volcanic Hydrocarbon Regions in Eastern China
5.3 Volcanic Hydrocarbon Regions in Northern Xinjiang
5.4 Other Potential Regions
Chapter 6. Prediction and Evaluation Technology for Volcanic Rock
6.1 Current Volcanic Rock Exploration Technologies
6.2 Procedures and Applications of Volcanic Rock Characterization Technology
6.3 Future Developments
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 27th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977878
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123971630
About the Author
Caineng Zou
President of the research institute of petroleum exploration and development(RIPED)
Professor, the research institute of petroleum exploration and development,CNPC
An expert petroleum geology, Caineng Zou received a doctorate on Mineral Resource Prospecting and Exploration and is now vice-president and chief geologist of the Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development (RIPED) of PetroChina; vice-chairman of China Mineralogy, Petrology and Geochemistry Society and Beijing Petroleum society; deputy-director of the natural gas committee of China Petroleum Society (CPS); group leader of the reservoir division in the petroleum geology committee of CPS and unconventional gas division in the natural gas committee of CPS; a member of the editorial board for Petroleum Exploration and Development, Acta Petrolei Sinica, and Natural Gas Geoscience; a part-time professor in Beijing University. He is also the leader of the national project “Accumulation Law, Key Technologies and Targets’ Evaluation of Litho-stratigraphic Petroleum” and has been approved to receive the State Council special allowance in China. Dr. Zou has been awarded a National Top Prize for Progress in Science and Technology and ten Provincial or Ministerial Prizes in China. He has published over 90 papers and 5 monographs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development, Beijing, China
Reviews
"In China…volcanic reservoir exploration has gained importance over the past 50 years, and scientists from the Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development here examine some of the common and divergent features that have been identified."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013