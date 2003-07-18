Voice, Video, and Data Network Convergence
1st Edition
Architecture and Design, From VoIP to Wireless
Description
- Covers the latest standards and those being developed in an ever-evolving field
- Provides insight into the latest technology of video and data over wireless networks and how convergence will be a driving force in this industry
- Provides an understanding of the true capabilities behind each vendor's solution to allow for informed buying decisions
A recent survey of 500 U.S. companies with multiple locations found that 81% are planning to implement IP Telephony on their local area networks (LANs) in 2003, and two-thirds are looking at convergence for their wide area networks (WANs) as well. This includes voice, video and data over hard line and wireless networks.
Today, new standards and technologies are being developed to support convergence and voice over IP (VoIP) and Video over IP and wireless. Because convergence covers the voice and data world, it will be critical to understand all of these environments.
Voice, Video, and Data Network Convergence provides detailed information on convergence network models, protocol stacks, routing algorithms, gateways and switches required to support these networks.
Key Features
- Covers the latest standards and those being developed in an ever-evolving field
- Provides insight into the latest technology of video and data over wireless networks and how convergence will be a driving force in this industry
- Provides an understanding of the true capabilities behind each vendor's solution to allow for informed buying decisions
Readership
Electrical Engineers, Computer Engineers, Hardware and Software Engineers and students in related disciplines.
Table of Contents
Convergence; Networks Supported; Differences in Data & Voice Traffic; Voice-over-IP Arch; VOIP Tech; VoIP Clients; Video on the Converged Network; Convergence on a Wireless Networks; The IP-Based Converged Network Elements; Convergence Standards & Protocols; Management & Control Protocols; Deployment Strategies; Convergence Testing; Quality Of Service; The Next Phase, Applications Using the Converged Network
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 18th July 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080474816
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780122365423
About the Author
Juanita Ellis
Juanita Ellis has been at the forefront in working with corporations in the areas of convergence, computer Security and e-business. Some of these companies include Sony, JCPenney, SWBell, Boeing, Xerox, Bell Atlantic, MCI, Citibank and Toyota.
Currently, she works with companies in helping deploy voice and data networks, converged solutions, VPN security and call center applications. In addition, she was a technical manager at Lotus/IBM for the southern, mid-Atlantic, and eastern regions of the United States. As a technical manager, she was responsible for designing and architecting enterprise-wide applications that integrated with enterprise resource planning systems, Internet technologies, and relational and transaction-based systems. She is currently an independent consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Charles Pursell
Affiliations and Expertise
All 3 with Avaya, Inc., Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.