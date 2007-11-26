Voice Over WLANS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750682992, 9780080556437

Voice Over WLANS

1st Edition

The Complete Guide

Authors: Michael Finneran
Paperback ISBN: 9780750682992
eBook ISBN: 9780080556437
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 26th November 2007
Page Count: 400
Description

For networking and RF/wireless engineers, and graduate students who want a solid overview of voice over WLANs/VoIP technology (wireless local area networks / voice over internet protocol), this book covers voice coding, packet loss, delay and 'jitter', and 'echo' control, and shows how to combine both WLAN and VoIP technology to create effective voice over WLAN systems. Finneran also describes how to integrate voice over WLAN systems with cellular networks.

This is not just another WLAN-only book nor a VoIP-only book; instead, it integrates both topics into a coherent whole.

Key Features

  • Gives complete details on integrating voice and data services on WLANs, including wide area networks
  • Explores quality of service (QoS) and security issues
  • Step-by-step descriptions of how to plan and implement voice over WLAN networks

Readership

Networking engineers, IT professionals, RF/ wireless engineers

Table of Contents

CH 1: The Convergence of Wireless LANs and VoIP

Part 1: Wireless LAN Fundamentals CH 2: Wireless LAN Fundamentals CH 3: Wireless LAN Switches CH 4: 802.11 Radio Link Specifications CH 5: Media Access Control Protocol CH 6: Privacy and Security Issues in WLANs

Part 2: VoIP Fundamentals CH 7: Voice Over IP CH 8: Quality Issues in IP Telephony CH 9: Telephone System Design/Voice Traffic Engineering

Part 3: Voice on Wireless LANs CH 10: WLAN Voice Configuration CH 11: Technical Requirements for WLAN Voice

Part 4: Designing and Managing the WLAN Voice Network CH 12: Designing a Wireless LAN for Voice CH 13: Network Management Issues in Wireless LANs CH 14: WLAN/Cellular Integration: Products and Strategies

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
Paperback ISBN:
9780750682992
eBook ISBN:
9780080556437

About the Author

Michael Finneran

Ratings and Reviews

