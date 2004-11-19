Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Security
1st Edition
Description
Voice Over Internet Protocol Security has been designed to help the reader fully understand, prepare for and mediate current security and QoS risks in today’s complex and ever changing converged network environment and it will help you secure your VoIP network whether you are at the planning, implementation, or post-implementation phase of your VoIP infrastructure.
Key Features
This book will teach you how to plan for and implement VoIP security solutions in converged network infrastructures. Whether you have picked up this book out of curiosity or professional interest . . . it is not too late to read this book and gain a deep understanding of what needs to be done in a VoIP implementation.
In the rush to be first to market or to implement the latest and greatest technology, many current implementations of VoIP infrastructures, both large and small, have been implemented with minimal thought to QoS and almost no thought to security and interoperability.
Readership
(PRIMARY) : Network Managers and Practitioners
(SECONDARY): CSOs, Students (Academic and professional)
Table of Contents
The (Business) Value of VoIP ; Digital Voice Fundamentals ; Telephony 101 ; Packet Technologies ; VoIP Processing ; VoIP Implementation Basics ; VoIP Security Risks ; VoIP Security Best Practises ; VoIP Security and the Law ; The Future of VoIP ; Appendix ; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2005
- Published:
- 19th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470467
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583323
About the Author
James Ransome, PhD, CISM, CISSP
James F. Ransome, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM, has over 30 years experience in security operations and technology assessment as a corporate security executive and positions within the intelligence, DoD, and federal law enforcement communities. He has a Ph.D. in information systems specializing in information security and is a member of Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE), the International Honor Society for the Computing and Information Disciplines. He is currently Vice President of Integrated Information Security at CH2M HILL in Denver, CO.
Affiliations and Expertise
James F. Ransome, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM,SVP, Managed Security Services
John Rittinghouse, PhD, CISM
John has over 25 years experience in the IT and security sector. He is an often sought management consultant for large enterprise and is currently a member of the Federal Communication Commission's Homeland Security Network Reliabiltiy and Interoperability Council Focus Group on Cybersecurity, working in the Voice over Internet Protocol workgroup.
Affiliations and Expertise
SVP, Professional Security Services at SecureInfo Corporation in San Antonio, TX
Reviews
"Voice Over Internet Protocol Security is both unique and timely. Ransome and Rittinghouse expertly describe the technical fundamentals, salient business drivers, and converged network infrastructure security risks and challenges IT and security professionals encounter when implementing enterprise-level VoIP systems." — William M. Hancock, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM, CSO, Savvis Communications. "This book should be required reading for anyone contemplating a VoIP implementation for three reasons: first, it deals with telecom technology and standards from Alexander Graham Bell onward. This puts VoIP in its proper context as an integral, evolved part of a global system that is potentially vulnerable. Second, it provides a detailed tutorial on all of the major aspects of VoIP implementation from a pragmatic point of view. Finally, it addresses the very real security issues that could put the global telephone system at risk if not dealt with professionally. I would heartily recommend your entire project team buy this book and read it carefully!"— John Milner, MIS Director, Cambridge University