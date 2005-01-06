Vocal Rescue - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815515067, 9780815519485

Vocal Rescue

1st Edition

Rediscover the Beauty, Power and Freedom in Your Singing

Authors: Lois Alba
eBook ISBN: 9780815519485
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 6th January 2005
Page Count: 231
Description

"Lois Alba is a master teacher, ...I have never seen a vocal instructor who got such remarkable results in such a short time." - Irene Dalis, General Director, Opera San Jose

Achieving a successful singing career, especially in opera, can seem almost impossible to many singers because of fear of high notes, lack of projection, and confusion on how to express the music unhampered by technical preoccupation. Master Teacher and accomplished opera singer Lois Alba is aware of these pitfalls. She knows the best teaching involves an acute sense of the art form based on sound, intuition and imagery. The focus comes from the mind. It is interpreted through the ear and the body. When the body and mind come together harmoniously the result is beautiful sound.

In this clear and legible guide, Lois Alba shares her formidable experience, voice training insight, and philosophical wisdom about the creative nature of singing. She works to de-program the singer as to the many myths about singing û recurring themes that flood vocal studios and ultimately damage voices. Vocal Rescue is an amalgamation of many precepts from a large library of rare treatises and the concepts outlined come from the fine art of vocal mastery known as bel canto. The text provides a seven step system that demystifies the secrets to beautiful singing, and promises to take all singers to a new level of technical proficiency and expression. Recorded illustrations on CD/DVD demonstrate the vocal principles with lessons and vocalises for singers in all voice ranges to follow.

The author's website can be found at www.loisalba.com

Readership

Singers in any genre of music. The program was formulated for opera singers but the lessons and advice are transferable to anyone wishing to rediscover the beauty and freedom of their voice.

Table of Contents

Part 1: The Secrets to Beautiful Singing Breathing Resonance Registers Vowels and Timbre Legato Agility Recitatives and Cadenzas Part 2: Voice Freedom Discovering Your Voice Releasing Your Creativity Part 3: A Collection of Rare and Original Vocalises Introduction to the Vocalises Vocalises of Lois Alba Vocalises of Giovanni Battista Rubini (1794-1854) Vocalises of Luigi LaBlache (1794-1858) Vocalises of Enrico Delle Sedie (1822-1907) Vocalises of Marietta Brambilla (1807-1875) Vocalises of Adelina Patti (1843-1919) Vocalises of Lilli Lehmann (1848-1929) Vocalises of Clara Kathleen Rogers ""Clara Doria"" (1844-1931) Part 4: Voice Types, Singing Roles, and Learning from the Best Introduction to the Voice Types The Female Voices The Male Voices Part 5: The Professional Singer Preparing for a Role Voice Rescue A Career in Singing Glossary of Italian Terms The Singer's Library Index of Singer's, Conductors, and Teachers

Details

No. of pages:
231
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2005
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519485

About the Author

Lois Alba

