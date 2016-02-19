VLSI Implementations for Image Communications, Volume 2
1st Edition
Algorithms for Image Communications. 1. Video coding techniques: An overview (Kou-Hu Tzou). Transfer of Algorithms to Architectures. 2. VLSI implementation strategies (P. Pirsch). 3. Mapping algorithms onto VLSI architectures (L. Thiele). VLSI Implementations of Image Processing Systems with Programmable Multiprocessors. 4. Multiprocessor DSPs for low bit rate video codec (H. Yoshimura, Y. Suzuki). 5. A real-time parallel processor for video signal processing (T. Nishitani). VLSI Architectures and Implementations of Dedicated Image Processing Functions. 6. High throughput digital filters (T.G. Noll). 7. Orthogonal transforms (N. Demassieux, F. Jutand). 8. Algorithms and VLSI architectures for motion estimation (Ming-Ting Sun). 9. VLSI architectures and implementations for vector quantization (A. Madisetti et al.). 10. DPCM codecs (K. Grüger, P. Pirsch). 11. Design of high-throughput entropy codec (Ming-Ting Sun). 12. Parallel processing and pipelining in Huffman decoder (K.K. Parhi). Subject Index.
The past few years have seen a rapid growth in image processing and image communication technologies. New video services and multimedia applications are continuously being designed. Essential for all these applications are image and video compression techniques. The purpose of this book is to report on recent advances in VLSI architectures and their implementation for video signal processing applications with emphasis on video coding for bit rate reduction.
Efficient VLSI implementation for video signal processing spans a broad range of disciplines involving algorithms, architectures, circuits, and systems. Recent progress in VLSI architectures and implementations has resulted in the reduction in cost and size of video signal processing equipment and has made video applications more practical.
The topics covered in this volume demonstrate the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of VLSI implementation of video signal processing applications, involving interactions between algorithms, VLSI architectures, circuit techniques, semiconductor technologies and CAD for microelectronics.
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 27th September 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296593
