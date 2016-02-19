VLSI Implementations for Image Communications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444887900, 9781483296593

VLSI Implementations for Image Communications, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: P. Pirsch
eBook ISBN: 9781483296593
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th September 1993
Page Count: 410
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
58.36
58.36
54.95
43.96
43.96
43.99
35.19
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Algorithms for Image Communications. 1. Video coding techniques: An overview (Kou-Hu Tzou). Transfer of Algorithms to Architectures. 2. VLSI implementation strategies (P. Pirsch). 3. Mapping algorithms onto VLSI architectures (L. Thiele). VLSI Implementations of Image Processing Systems with Programmable Multiprocessors. 4. Multiprocessor DSPs for low bit rate video codec (H. Yoshimura, Y. Suzuki). 5. A real-time parallel processor for video signal processing (T. Nishitani). VLSI Architectures and Implementations of Dedicated Image Processing Functions. 6. High throughput digital filters (T.G. Noll). 7. Orthogonal transforms (N. Demassieux, F. Jutand). 8. Algorithms and VLSI architectures for motion estimation (Ming-Ting Sun). 9. VLSI architectures and implementations for vector quantization (A. Madisetti et al.). 10. DPCM codecs (K. Grüger, P. Pirsch). 11. Design of high-throughput entropy codec (Ming-Ting Sun). 12. Parallel processing and pipelining in Huffman decoder (K.K. Parhi). Subject Index.

Description

The past few years have seen a rapid growth in image processing and image communication technologies. New video services and multimedia applications are continuously being designed. Essential for all these applications are image and video compression techniques. The purpose of this book is to report on recent advances in VLSI architectures and their implementation for video signal processing applications with emphasis on video coding for bit rate reduction.

Efficient VLSI implementation for video signal processing spans a broad range of disciplines involving algorithms, architectures, circuits, and systems. Recent progress in VLSI architectures and implementations has resulted in the reduction in cost and size of video signal processing equipment and has made video applications more practical.

The topics covered in this volume demonstrate the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of VLSI implementation of video signal processing applications, involving interactions between algorithms, VLSI architectures, circuit techniques, semiconductor technologies and CAD for microelectronics.

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483296593

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

P. Pirsch Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hannover, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.