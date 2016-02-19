VLSI Electronics, Volume 5

VLSI Electronics: Microstructure Science, Volume 5 considers trends for the future of very large scale integration (VLSI) electronics and the scientific base that supports its development.

This book discusses the automation for VLSI manufacture, silicon material properties for VLSI circuitry, and high-performance computer packaging and thin-film multichip module. The nanometer-scale fabrication techniques, high-density CCD memories, and solid-state infrared imaging are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the impact of microelectronics upon radar systems and quantum-mechanical limitations on device performance.

This volume is a good source for scientists and engineers who wish to become familiar with VLSI electronics, device designers concerned with the fundamental character of and limitations to device performance, systems architects who will be charged with tying VLSI circuits together, and engineers conducting work on the utilization of VLSI circuits in specific areas of application.