VLSI Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122341052, 9781483217727

VLSI Electronics, Volume 5

1st Edition

Microstructure Science

Editors: Norman G. Einspruch
eBook ISBN: 9781483217727
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1982
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Automation for VLSI Manufacture

I. Introduction

II. VLSI Manufacturing Technology

III. Automation for VLSI Manufacture

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 2 Silicon Material Properties for VLSI Circuitry

I. Introduction

II. Fabrication of Silicon Material and VLSI Circuits: A Summary

III. Silicon Material Phenomena Important for VLSI Circuitry

IV. Electrical Effects of Point Defects and Crystal Strain on VLSI Circuitry

V. Historical Perspective on the Evolution of Silicon Material Technology

VI. Conclusion; Recommendations

References

Chapter 3 High-Performance Computer Packaging and the Thin-Film Multichip Module

I. Introduction—The Trend for High-Performance Computer Packaging

II. The Multilayer Ceramic Module for LSI Chips

III. Challenges for Designing Future High-Performance Multichip Modules

IV. Thin-Film Interconnection Lines

V. The Delta-I Problem and On-Module Capacitor

VI. Thin-Film Line Fabrication and the Defect Problem

VII. Conclusion—The Thin-Film Module as a High-Performance Package

References

Chapter 4 Nanometer-Scale Fabrication Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Resist Processes and Resolution Limits

III. Exposure and Patterning Techniques

IV. Three-Dimensional Techniques

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 High-Density CCD Memories

I. Introduction

II. Early Use of Electron-Beam Technology to Fabricate CCDs

III. MOS RAM versus CCD

IV. Technology Components

V. CCD Memory Structure

VI. Two-Phase Cell

VII. Channel Stop

VIII. Barriers

IX. Maximum Charge Capacity

X. Processing Error Budgets

XI. Other Processing Effects

XII. CCD Array Structures

XIII. Examples of Device Operation

XIV. Process Problems

XV. Technology Status and Forecast

Appendix. Optimum Cell Layout

References

Chapter 6 Solid-State Infrared Imaging

I. Introduction

II. Infrared Imaging Principles

III. Staring and Scanning FPAs

IV. Infrared Detectors and Readout Structures

V. Area and Line Arrays

VI. Array Technologies

VII. Array Characterization

VIII. Infrared-Imaging-System Performance

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7 Impact of Microelectronics upon Radar Systems

I. Overview

II. System Requirements Drive Technology

III. Subsystems and Technology Requirements

IV. Key Microelectronic Technologies

V. Summary

Selected References

Chapter 8 Materials Science, Chemistry, and Physics at Small Dimensions

I. Materials Science

II. Chemistry

III. Physics

References

Chapter 9 Quantum-Mechanical Limitations on Device Performance

I. Fundamental Limits on Logic Devices

II. Technology-Independent Quantum Limits

References

Index

Contents of Other Volumes

Description

VLSI Electronics: Microstructure Science, Volume 5 considers trends for the future of very large scale integration (VLSI) electronics and the scientific base that supports its development.

This book discusses the automation for VLSI manufacture, silicon material properties for VLSI circuitry, and high-performance computer packaging and thin-film multichip module. The nanometer-scale fabrication techniques, high-density CCD memories, and solid-state infrared imaging are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the impact of microelectronics upon radar systems and quantum-mechanical limitations on device performance.

This volume is a good source for scientists and engineers who wish to become familiar with VLSI electronics, device designers concerned with the fundamental character of and limitations to device performance, systems architects who will be charged with tying VLSI circuits together, and engineers conducting work on the utilization of VLSI circuits in specific areas of application.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217727

