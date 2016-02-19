VLSI Electronics, Volume 5
1st Edition
Microstructure Science
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Automation for VLSI Manufacture
I. Introduction
II. VLSI Manufacturing Technology
III. Automation for VLSI Manufacture
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 2 Silicon Material Properties for VLSI Circuitry
I. Introduction
II. Fabrication of Silicon Material and VLSI Circuits: A Summary
III. Silicon Material Phenomena Important for VLSI Circuitry
IV. Electrical Effects of Point Defects and Crystal Strain on VLSI Circuitry
V. Historical Perspective on the Evolution of Silicon Material Technology
VI. Conclusion; Recommendations
References
Chapter 3 High-Performance Computer Packaging and the Thin-Film Multichip Module
I. Introduction—The Trend for High-Performance Computer Packaging
II. The Multilayer Ceramic Module for LSI Chips
III. Challenges for Designing Future High-Performance Multichip Modules
IV. Thin-Film Interconnection Lines
V. The Delta-I Problem and On-Module Capacitor
VI. Thin-Film Line Fabrication and the Defect Problem
VII. Conclusion—The Thin-Film Module as a High-Performance Package
References
Chapter 4 Nanometer-Scale Fabrication Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Resist Processes and Resolution Limits
III. Exposure and Patterning Techniques
IV. Three-Dimensional Techniques
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 High-Density CCD Memories
I. Introduction
II. Early Use of Electron-Beam Technology to Fabricate CCDs
III. MOS RAM versus CCD
IV. Technology Components
V. CCD Memory Structure
VI. Two-Phase Cell
VII. Channel Stop
VIII. Barriers
IX. Maximum Charge Capacity
X. Processing Error Budgets
XI. Other Processing Effects
XII. CCD Array Structures
XIII. Examples of Device Operation
XIV. Process Problems
XV. Technology Status and Forecast
Appendix. Optimum Cell Layout
References
Chapter 6 Solid-State Infrared Imaging
I. Introduction
II. Infrared Imaging Principles
III. Staring and Scanning FPAs
IV. Infrared Detectors and Readout Structures
V. Area and Line Arrays
VI. Array Technologies
VII. Array Characterization
VIII. Infrared-Imaging-System Performance
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7 Impact of Microelectronics upon Radar Systems
I. Overview
II. System Requirements Drive Technology
III. Subsystems and Technology Requirements
IV. Key Microelectronic Technologies
V. Summary
Selected References
Chapter 8 Materials Science, Chemistry, and Physics at Small Dimensions
I. Materials Science
II. Chemistry
III. Physics
References
Chapter 9 Quantum-Mechanical Limitations on Device Performance
I. Fundamental Limits on Logic Devices
II. Technology-Independent Quantum Limits
References
Index
Contents of Other Volumes
Description
VLSI Electronics: Microstructure Science, Volume 5 considers trends for the future of very large scale integration (VLSI) electronics and the scientific base that supports its development.
This book discusses the automation for VLSI manufacture, silicon material properties for VLSI circuitry, and high-performance computer packaging and thin-film multichip module. The nanometer-scale fabrication techniques, high-density CCD memories, and solid-state infrared imaging are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the impact of microelectronics upon radar systems and quantum-mechanical limitations on device performance.
This volume is a good source for scientists and engineers who wish to become familiar with VLSI electronics, device designers concerned with the fundamental character of and limitations to device performance, systems architects who will be charged with tying VLSI circuits together, and engineers conducting work on the utilization of VLSI circuits in specific areas of application.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th September 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217727