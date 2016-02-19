VLSI Electronics, Volume 2
1st Edition
Microstructure Science
Editors: Norman G. Einspruch
eBook ISBN: 9781483217697
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1981
Page Count: 350
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th August 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217697
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Norman G. Einspruch Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.