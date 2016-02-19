VLSI Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122341014, 9781483297804

VLSI Electronics, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: D B Clayson
eBook ISBN: 9781483297804
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1981
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Manufacturing Process Technology for MOS VLSI

I. Introduction

II. Trends in Complexity

III. Horizontal Scaling

IV. Vertical Scaling

V. Characterization and Process Control

VI. Material

VII. The Manufacturing Facility

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 2 Principles of Optical Lithography

List of Symbols

I. Introduction

II. Optical Exposure Techniques

III. Photoresists and Substrates

IV. The Characterization of the Lithographic Image

v. Feature Size Control

VI. Focal Tolerance

VII. Overlay

VIII. Conclusion

Appendix Effect of ƒ/Number and Wavelength on the Incoherent Focal Tolerance

References

Chapter 3 Resolution Limitations for Submicron Lithography

I. Introduction

II. Ideal Properties

III. Diffraction Effects

IV. Scattering and Energy Loss

V. Engineering Considerations

VI. Statistical Considerations

VII. Projections

References

Chapter 4 Research and Resource at the National Submicron Facility

I. Introduction

II. Research Programs

III. Resources

IV. Future Directions for NRRFSS

References

Chapter 5 Limitations of Small Devices and Large Systems

I. Introduction

II. Physical Nature of Information Processing

III. Devices for LSI

IV. Limits to Miniaturization

V. Large Systems

VI. Performance

VII. Alternatives

Appendix MESFETs

References

Chapter 6 Physics and Modeling of Submicron Insulated-Gate Field-Effect Transistors. I

I. Introduction

II. The MOSFET

III. Two-Dimensional Effects

IV. Carrier Injection and Breakdown

V. Carrier Transport

References

Chapter 7 The Government Role in VLSI

I. Introduction

II. Department of Defense Programs

III. Science Agency Programs

IV. Policy Issues

References

Chapter 8 VLSI, A Major New Tool for Productivity Improvement

The Potential for Electronics in Manufacturing Productivity

Appendix I. Estimating the Translog Cost Function for U.S. Manufacturing with Factor Augmentation

Appendix II. Improving Productivity through the Use of AEGs—Eighteen Applications and Their Relationship to U.S. Manufacturing

References

Index

Description

VLSI Electronics: Microstructure Science, Volume 1 assesses trends for the future of very large scale integration (VLSI) electronics and the scientific base that supports its development.

This book discusses the manufacturing process technology for MOS VLSI, principles of optical lithography, and resolution limitations for submicron lithography. The research and resource at the national submicron facility, limitations of small devices and large systems, and physics and modeling of submicron insulated-gate field-effect transistors are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the government role in VLSI and VLSI as a major new tool for productivity improvement.

This volume is suitable for scientists and engineers who wish to become familiar with VLSI electronics, device designers concerned with the fundamental character of and limitations to device performance, systems architects who will be charged with tying VLSI circuits together, and engineers conducting work on the utilization of VLSI circuits in specific areas of application.

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483297804

