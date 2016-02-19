VLSI Electronics, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Manufacturing Process Technology for MOS VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Trends in Complexity
III. Horizontal Scaling
IV. Vertical Scaling
V. Characterization and Process Control
VI. Material
VII. The Manufacturing Facility
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 2 Principles of Optical Lithography
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Optical Exposure Techniques
III. Photoresists and Substrates
IV. The Characterization of the Lithographic Image
v. Feature Size Control
VI. Focal Tolerance
VII. Overlay
VIII. Conclusion
Appendix Effect of ƒ/Number and Wavelength on the Incoherent Focal Tolerance
References
Chapter 3 Resolution Limitations for Submicron Lithography
I. Introduction
II. Ideal Properties
III. Diffraction Effects
IV. Scattering and Energy Loss
V. Engineering Considerations
VI. Statistical Considerations
VII. Projections
References
Chapter 4 Research and Resource at the National Submicron Facility
I. Introduction
II. Research Programs
III. Resources
IV. Future Directions for NRRFSS
References
Chapter 5 Limitations of Small Devices and Large Systems
I. Introduction
II. Physical Nature of Information Processing
III. Devices for LSI
IV. Limits to Miniaturization
V. Large Systems
VI. Performance
VII. Alternatives
Appendix MESFETs
References
Chapter 6 Physics and Modeling of Submicron Insulated-Gate Field-Effect Transistors. I
I. Introduction
II. The MOSFET
III. Two-Dimensional Effects
IV. Carrier Injection and Breakdown
V. Carrier Transport
References
Chapter 7 The Government Role in VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Department of Defense Programs
III. Science Agency Programs
IV. Policy Issues
References
Chapter 8 VLSI, A Major New Tool for Productivity Improvement
The Potential for Electronics in Manufacturing Productivity
Appendix I. Estimating the Translog Cost Function for U.S. Manufacturing with Factor Augmentation
Appendix II. Improving Productivity through the Use of AEGs—Eighteen Applications and Their Relationship to U.S. Manufacturing
References
Index
Description
VLSI Electronics: Microstructure Science, Volume 1 assesses trends for the future of very large scale integration (VLSI) electronics and the scientific base that supports its development.
This book discusses the manufacturing process technology for MOS VLSI, principles of optical lithography, and resolution limitations for submicron lithography. The research and resource at the national submicron facility, limitations of small devices and large systems, and physics and modeling of submicron insulated-gate field-effect transistors are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the government role in VLSI and VLSI as a major new tool for productivity improvement.
This volume is suitable for scientists and engineers who wish to become familiar with VLSI electronics, device designers concerned with the fundamental character of and limitations to device performance, systems architects who will be charged with tying VLSI circuits together, and engineers conducting work on the utilization of VLSI circuits in specific areas of application.
Details
No. of pages: 340
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th August 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297804