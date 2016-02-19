VLSI Electronics, Volume 1

VLSI Electronics: Microstructure Science, Volume 1 assesses trends for the future of very large scale integration (VLSI) electronics and the scientific base that supports its development.

This book discusses the manufacturing process technology for MOS VLSI, principles of optical lithography, and resolution limitations for submicron lithography. The research and resource at the national submicron facility, limitations of small devices and large systems, and physics and modeling of submicron insulated-gate field-effect transistors are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the government role in VLSI and VLSI as a major new tool for productivity improvement.

This volume is suitable for scientists and engineers who wish to become familiar with VLSI electronics, device designers concerned with the fundamental character of and limitations to device performance, systems architects who will be charged with tying VLSI circuits together, and engineers conducting work on the utilization of VLSI circuits in specific areas of application.