VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Advanced Manufacturing Equipment for VLSI Lithography
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of the Lithographic Process
III. Optical Lithography
IV. Electron-Beam Microlithography
V. X-Ray Lithography
VI. Hybrid Lithography
VII. Updated Position
VIII. Other Considerations
IX. Future Microlithographic Systems and Their Relation to the Factory of the Future
X. Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Scaled MOS and Bipolar Technologies for VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Generic Processes for MOS and Bipolar VLSI
III. MOS Scaling and Technology Implementation
IV. Bipolar Scaling and Technology Implementation
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3 Laser Direct Writing for VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation for Laser Direct Writing
III. Laser Etching
IV. Laser Deposition
V. Laser Doping
VI. Applications
VII. Summary and Future Directions
References
Chapter 4 Ultrathin-Gate Dielectric Processes for VLSI Applications
I. Introduction
II. Growth of Thin Oxides
III. Characteristics and Characterization of Thin Oxides
IV. Process-Related Issues
V. Thin Oxides Related to Devices
VI. Case for Alternative Dielectrics
References
Chapter 5 Limits to Improvement of Silicon Integrated Circuits
List of Symbols
List of Acronyms
I. Prefatory Remarks
II. Introduction
III. Physical Limits
IV. Technological Limits
V. Complexity Limits
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 6 Noise in VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Noise Sources in VLSI
III. Noise Output of VLSI Building Blocks
IV. Cross Talk
V. α-Particle- and Cosmic-Ray-Induced Soft Errors in VLSI Circuits
VI. Scaling
References
Chapter 7 VLSI Computer Arithmetic for Real-Time Image Processing
I. Introduction
II. VLSI Arithmetic Modules
III. Partitioned Matrix Algorithms
IV. Pipelined Matrix Processors
V. Real-Time Image Processing
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Impact of VLSI on Artificial Intelligence
I. Introduction
II. Present-Day Capabilities
III. Data- and Knowledge-Based Systems
IV. Architectural Trends
V. Likely Impact of VLSI on AI Systems
VI. Summary and Assessment
References
Chapter 9 Integrated Superconducting Electronics
I. Introduction
II. Origin of Technology
III. Digital Devices
IV. Structure and Fabrication
V. Speed Considerations
VI. Summary and Discussion
References
Index
Contents of Other Volumes
Description
VLSI Electronics: Microstructure Science, Volume 7 presents a comprehensive exposition and assessment of the developments and trends in VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) electronics.
This treatise covers subjects that range from microscopic aspects of materials behavior and device performance to the comprehension of VLSI in systems applications. Each chapter is prepared by a recognized authority. The topics contained in this volume include a basic introduction to the application of superconductivity in high-speed digital systems; the expected impact of VLSI technology on the implementation of AI (artificial intelligence); the limits to improvement of silicon integrated circuits; and the various spontaneous noise sources in VLSI circuits and their effect on circuit operation.
Scientists, engineers, researchers, device designers, and systems architects will find the book very useful.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st December 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217741