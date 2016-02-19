VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122341076, 9781483217741

VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: Norman G. Einspruch
eBook ISBN: 9781483217741
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 1983
Page Count: 414
Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Advanced Manufacturing Equipment for VLSI Lithography

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of the Lithographic Process

III. Optical Lithography

IV. Electron-Beam Microlithography

V. X-Ray Lithography

VI. Hybrid Lithography

VII. Updated Position

VIII. Other Considerations

IX. Future Microlithographic Systems and Their Relation to the Factory of the Future

X. Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Scaled MOS and Bipolar Technologies for VLSI

I. Introduction

II. Generic Processes for MOS and Bipolar VLSI

III. MOS Scaling and Technology Implementation

IV. Bipolar Scaling and Technology Implementation

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 Laser Direct Writing for VLSI

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation for Laser Direct Writing

III. Laser Etching

IV. Laser Deposition

V. Laser Doping

VI. Applications

VII. Summary and Future Directions

References

Chapter 4 Ultrathin-Gate Dielectric Processes for VLSI Applications

I. Introduction

II. Growth of Thin Oxides

III. Characteristics and Characterization of Thin Oxides

IV. Process-Related Issues

V. Thin Oxides Related to Devices

VI. Case for Alternative Dielectrics

References

Chapter 5 Limits to Improvement of Silicon Integrated Circuits

List of Symbols

List of Acronyms

I. Prefatory Remarks

II. Introduction

III. Physical Limits

IV. Technological Limits

V. Complexity Limits

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 6 Noise in VLSI

I. Introduction

II. Noise Sources in VLSI

III. Noise Output of VLSI Building Blocks

IV. Cross Talk

V. α-Particle- and Cosmic-Ray-Induced Soft Errors in VLSI Circuits

VI. Scaling

References

Chapter 7 VLSI Computer Arithmetic for Real-Time Image Processing

I. Introduction

II. VLSI Arithmetic Modules

III. Partitioned Matrix Algorithms

IV. Pipelined Matrix Processors

V. Real-Time Image Processing

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 8 Impact of VLSI on Artificial Intelligence

I. Introduction

II. Present-Day Capabilities

III. Data- and Knowledge-Based Systems

IV. Architectural Trends

V. Likely Impact of VLSI on AI Systems

VI. Summary and Assessment

References

Chapter 9 Integrated Superconducting Electronics

I. Introduction

II. Origin of Technology

III. Digital Devices

IV. Structure and Fabrication

V. Speed Considerations

VI. Summary and Discussion

References

Index

Contents of Other Volumes

Description

VLSI Electronics: Microstructure Science, Volume 7 presents a comprehensive exposition and assessment of the developments and trends in VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) electronics.

This treatise covers subjects that range from microscopic aspects of materials behavior and device performance to the comprehension of VLSI in systems applications. Each chapter is prepared by a recognized authority. The topics contained in this volume include a basic introduction to the application of superconductivity in high-speed digital systems; the expected impact of VLSI technology on the implementation of AI (artificial intelligence); the limits to improvement of silicon integrated circuits; and the various spontaneous noise sources in VLSI circuits and their effect on circuit operation.

Scientists, engineers, researchers, device designers, and systems architects will find the book very useful.

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217741

About the Editors

Norman G. Einspruch Editor

