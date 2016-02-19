Vitamins in the Elderly covers the proceedings of a symposium sponsored by Roche Products Limited, held at the Royal College of Physicians in London on May 2, 1968. The book focuses on issues on health and nutrition in the elderly.

The selection first ponders on nutrition surveys carried out in Yugoslavia and their relationship to the assessment of nutritional status of populations and subclinical malnutrition in the elderly. Topics include detection of nutritional osteomalacia; epidemiological approach in the assessment of the nutritional status of populations; and vitamin-D deficiency and osteomalacia. The book also takes a look at the biochemical methods and findings in U.S.A. surveys and deficiencies of folic acid in the elderly.

The publication examines the clinical survey of elderly people from a nutritional standpoint; clinical signs and their true relationship to vitamin C deficiency; and leucocyte vitamin C levels in elderly patients with reference to dietary intake and clinical findings. The nutritional problems in the elderly in the United States and the problem of retaining vitamins in hospital food are also underscored.

The selection is a dependable source of data for nutritionists and readers interested in the health and nutrition of the elderly.