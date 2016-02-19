Vitamins in the Elderly - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723602200, 9781483281360

Vitamins in the Elderly

1st Edition

Report of the Proceedings of a Symposium Held at the Royal College of Physicians, London, on 2nd May, 1968, Sponsored by Roche Products Limited

Editors: A. N. Exton-Smith D. L. Scott
eBook ISBN: 9781483281360
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 116
Description

Vitamins in the Elderly covers the proceedings of a symposium sponsored by Roche Products Limited, held at the Royal College of Physicians in London on May 2, 1968. The book focuses on issues on health and nutrition in the elderly.
The selection first ponders on nutrition surveys carried out in Yugoslavia and their relationship to the assessment of nutritional status of populations and subclinical malnutrition in the elderly. Topics include detection of nutritional osteomalacia; epidemiological approach in the assessment of the nutritional status of populations; and vitamin-D deficiency and osteomalacia. The book also takes a look at the biochemical methods and findings in U.S.A. surveys and deficiencies of folic acid in the elderly.
The publication examines the clinical survey of elderly people from a nutritional standpoint; clinical signs and their true relationship to vitamin C deficiency; and leucocyte vitamin C levels in elderly patients with reference to dietary intake and clinical findings. The nutritional problems in the elderly in the United States and the problem of retaining vitamins in hospital food are also underscored.
The selection is a dependable source of data for nutritionists and readers interested in the health and nutrition of the elderly.

Table of Contents


Contents

Editors' Note

Introduction

Part I. The General Problem

The General Health of the Elderly

Nutrition Surveys carried out in Yugoslavia and their Relationship to the General Problem of Assessment of the Nutritional Status of Populations

The Problem of Subclinical Malnutrition in the Elderly

General Discussion

Part II. Biochemical Aspects

Biochemical Methods and Findings in U.S.A. Surveys

Biochemical Findings of the Farnborough Survey

Deficiencies of Folic Acid and Vitamin B12 in the Elderly

General Discussion

Part III. Clinical Aspects

A Clinical Survey of Elderly People from a Nutritional Standpoint

Clinical Signs and their True Relationship to Vitamin C Deficiency

Leucocyte Vitamin C Levels in Elderly Patients with Reference to Dietary Intake and Clinical Findings

Nutritional Problems Today in the Elderly in the United States

General Discussion

Part IV. Dietary Aspects

The Problem of Retaining Vitamins in Hospital Food

Dietary Intakes of Elderly Female Patients in Hospital

General Discussion

Summing Up

Index


Details

No. of pages:
116
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483281360

About the Editor

A. N. Exton-Smith

D. L. Scott

Ratings and Reviews

