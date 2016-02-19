Vitamins in Endocrine Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433173205, 9781483192888

Vitamins in Endocrine Metabolism

1st Edition

Authors: I. W. Jennings
eBook ISBN: 9781483192888
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 160
Description

Vitamins in Endocrine Metabolism covers the problems of nutritional diseases in the fields of endocrinology, pathology, enzymology, and vitamin research. This book is divided into 11 chapters that discuss the conditions affecting vitamin requirements.
The introductory chapters deal with the intracellular localization, synthesis, molecular structure, and reaction rate of enzymes. The succeeding chapters examine the methods of analysis and mode of action of hormones; pathology of vitamin A deficiency in man and animals; description of vitamin B complex; and diseases of vitamin C deficiency. Other chapters explore the modifying effects of the diet and availability of enzymic activators, as well as the biochemical aspects of isoenzymes, pre-enzymes, coenzymes, and enzyme cofactors. A chapter highlights the characteristics of vitamin, while another chapter is devoted to the chemical structure of vitamin E and the essential fatty acids. The final chapters focus on the exogenous chemical carcinogen.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, nutritionists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1 The Vitamins

Chapter 2 Enzymes

Chapter 3 Hormones

Chapter 4 Vitamin A

Chapter 5 The Vitamin B Complex

Chapter 6 Vitamin C

Chapter 7 Vitamin D

Chapter 8 Vitamin E

Chapter 9 The Essential Fatty Acids

Chapter 10 Vitamins and Hormones in Carcinogenesis

Chapter 11 Hormones and Vitamins in Prenatal Life

Index

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192888

About the Author

I. W. Jennings

