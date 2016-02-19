Vitamins in Endocrine Metabolism covers the problems of nutritional diseases in the fields of endocrinology, pathology, enzymology, and vitamin research. This book is divided into 11 chapters that discuss the conditions affecting vitamin requirements.

The introductory chapters deal with the intracellular localization, synthesis, molecular structure, and reaction rate of enzymes. The succeeding chapters examine the methods of analysis and mode of action of hormones; pathology of vitamin A deficiency in man and animals; description of vitamin B complex; and diseases of vitamin C deficiency. Other chapters explore the modifying effects of the diet and availability of enzymic activators, as well as the biochemical aspects of isoenzymes, pre-enzymes, coenzymes, and enzyme cofactors. A chapter highlights the characteristics of vitamin, while another chapter is devoted to the chemical structure of vitamin E and the essential fatty acids. The final chapters focus on the exogenous chemical carcinogen.

The book can provide useful information to doctors, nutritionists, students, and researchers.