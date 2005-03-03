Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 70
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Former Editors
- Contributors
- Preface
- 1: Extrapituitary Effects of the Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Endocrine Role of GHRH in Carcinogenesis
- III Various Cancers and Normal Tissues That Produce and Respond to GHRH
- IV Direct Effects of GHRH in Carcinogenesis
- V Mechanism of Action for Locally Produced GHRH
- VI Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- 2: IRS-1 and Vascular Complications in Diabetes Mellitus
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Insulin Receptor Superfamily
- III Insulin Receptor Substrates
- IV Signaling Pathways Regulated by IRS-1
- V IRS-1 and Insulin Resistance
- VI The Role of IRS-1 in Atherothrombotic Complications
- VII Summary and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- Appendix List of Abbreviations
- 3: Structural and Functional Properties of CCN Proteins
- Abstract
- I Discovery of the CCN Gene Family
- II CCN Family Modular Structure
- III CCN Family and Heparin Interactions
- IV CCN Gene Family and Integrins
- V CCN2 Binding to LRP
- VI CCN Gene Family and Intracellular Signaling
- VII The Link Between TGF-β and CCN2
- VIII CCN Gene Family Action in Normal Biological Processes
- IX CCN Protein Action in Pathological Disease Processes
- X Summary
- Acknowledgements
- 4: Stanniocalcin: No Longer Just a Fish Tale
- Abstract
- I General Introduction
- II Early Studies on the Discovery and Function of Stanniocalcin in Fish
- III The Discovery of Mammalian Stanniocalcin
- IV The Sequestering Hypothesis
- V Future Directions
- Acknowledgements
- 5: Thyroid Hormone Transporters
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Thyroid Hormone Transporters
- III Conclusions
- 6: Phytoestrogens and Colorectal Cancer Prevention
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Phytoestrogens
- III Experimental Studies
- IV Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- 7: Transcriptional Activities of Retinoic Acid Receptors
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Retinoid Physiology
- III Retinoid-Binding Proteins
- IV Transcriptional Regulation by Retinoic Acid Receptors: The Transactivation Process
- V Transcriptional Regulation by Retinoic Acid Receptors: The Transrepression Process
- VI Nongenomic Effects of Retinoids
- VII Conclusion
- 8: Biochemical and Ionic Signaling Mechanisms for ACTH-Stimulated Cortisol Production
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II ACTH Receptors: cAMP- and Ca2+-Dependent Signaling
- III Ionic Mechanisms in ACTH-Stimulated Cortisol Secretion
- IV Chronic Control of Ion Channel Expression by ACTH in AZF Cells
- V Summary and Prospects
- 9: ATP-Dependent Chromatin Remodeling Complexes and Their Role in Nuclear Receptor-Dependent Transcription In Vivo
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II ATP-Dependent Chromatin Remodeling Complexes
- III ATP-Dependent Chromatin Remodeling Complexes and Their Role in Nuclear Receptor-Mediated Transcription
- IV Conclusions
- 10: Novel Roles for Acylation Stimulating Protein/C3adesArg: A Review of Recent In Vitro and In Vivo Evidence
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II ASP Production
- III ASP Function and Role in Metabolism
- IV ASP Effects on Insulin, Cytokine, and Pituitary Hormone Secretion
- V Discussion
- Acknowledgements
- Appendix Abbreviations
- 11: STAT3 and Transactivation of Steroid Hormone Receptors
- I Introduction
- II STAT Structure
- III Mechanisms of STAT Activation and Regulation
- IV The JAK/STAT Pathway In Nonmammalian Systems
- V STATs in Human Malignancy
- VI STAT3 and Steroid Hormone Receptor Activation
- VII Conclusion
- 12: Coactivators in Gene Regulation by STAT5
- Abstract
- I Signal Transduction by STAT5
- II Physiological Role of STAT5
- III Structure and DNA-Binding of STAT5
- IV Transcriptional Activation by STAT5
- V Interaction of STAT5 with Other Signaling Pathways
- VI Regulation of STAT5 Transcriptional Activity by Secondary Modifications
- VII Conclusions
- 13: New Insights into the Regulation of Mammalian Sex Determination and Male Sex Differentiation
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II The Genetics of Male Sex Determination
- III Hormonal Regulation of Male Sex Differentiation
- IV Conclusion
- 14: The Role of Alcohol and Steroid Hormones in Human Aggression
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Alcohol
- III The Endocrinology of Aggression
- IV The Effect of Alcohol on Steroid Hormones
- V Conclusions
- Index
Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA