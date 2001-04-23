Vitamins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098623, 9780080522845

Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 62

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Gerald Litwack
eBook ISBN: 9780080522845
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127098623
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd April 2001
Page Count: 289
Description

Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. The Editorial Board reflects expertise in the fields of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology, and enzyme mechanisms. Every volume contains comprehensive reviews by leading contributors.

Readership

Researchers, professors, and graduate students studying the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors.

Also of interest to libraries and laboratories with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction.

Details

No. of pages:
289
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522845
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127098623

About the Serial Volume Editors

Gerald Litwack

Gerald Litwack Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA

