Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 49
1st Edition
Steroids
B.F. Luisi, J.W.R. Schwabe, and L.P. Freedman, The Steroid/Nuclear Receptors: From Three Dimensional Structure to Complex Function.
S.S. Simons, Jr. , Function/Activity of Specific Amino Acids in Glucocorticoid Receptors.
P.C. White, Genetic Diseases of Steroid Metabolism.
D.R. Joseph, Structure, Function and Regulation of Androgen-Binding Protein/Sex Hormone-Binding Globulin.
T.K. Ross, H.D. Darwish, and H.F. Deluca, Molecular Biology of Vitamin D Acation.
M. Pfahlr, R. Apfel, I. Bendik, A. Fanjul, G. Graupner, M.-O. Lee, N. La-Vista, X.-P. Lu, J. Piedrafita, A. Ortiz-Caseda, G. Salbert, and X.-K. Zhang, Nuclear Retinoid Receptors and Their Mechanism of Action.
J. Lindzey, M.V. Kumar, M. Grossman, C. Young, and D.J. Tindall, Molecular Mechanisms of Androgen Action.
J.T. Isaacs, Role of Androgens in Prostatic Cancer.
Steroids is a thematic volume from the classic Academic Press series, Vitamins and Hormones. Gerald Litwack, the new editor of this prestigious serial, brings together leading contributors to the study of steroids. These structurally and functionally complex molecules are of interest to a broad cross-section of endocrinologist, cell biologists, and biochemists. Reviews include studies of structure, function, and regulation of steroid production and action. Thus, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists and biochemists. Others will increasingly turn to this continuing series for comprehensive reviews by leading researchers in this and related disciplines.
- 512
- English
- © Academic Press 1994
- 7th November 1994
- Academic Press
- 9780080866468
- 9780127098494
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
