Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 27
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Robert S. Harris Ira Wool John A Loraine Paul Munson
eBook ISBN: 9780080866246
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st March 1970
Page Count: 257
Details
- No. of pages:
- 257
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 31st March 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080866246
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Robert S. Harris Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
Ira Wool Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
John A Loraine Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Endocrinology Research Unit, Medical Research Unit, The University Edinburgh, Scotland
Paul Munson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.