Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 17
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Robert S. Harris G. Marrian Kenneth V. Thimann
eBook ISBN: 9780080866147
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 358
About the Serial Editors
Robert S. Harris Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
G. Marrian Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medical Chemistry, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland
Kenneth V. Thimann Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Plant Physiology, Havard University, Cambirdge, Mass
