Vitamins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098043, 9780080866017

Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 4

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert S. Harris Kenneth V. Thimann
eBook ISBN: 9780080866017
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1946
Page Count: 405
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
198.00
138.60
138.60
138.60
158.40
138.60
138.60
158.40
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
405
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2046
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080866017

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Robert S. Harris Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

Kenneth V. Thimann Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Plant Physiology, Havard University, Cambirdge, Mass

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.