Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 3
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Robert S. Harris Kenneth V. Thimann
eBook ISBN: 9780080866000
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1945
Page Count: 419
Robert S. Harris Serial Editor
Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
Kenneth V. Thimann Serial Editor
Associate Professor of Plant Physiology, Havard University, Cambirdge, Mass
