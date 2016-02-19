Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 45
1st Edition
Serial Editors: G. Aurbach Donald B McCormick
eBook ISBN: 9780080866420
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1989
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents
G.A. Bray, D.A. York, and J.S. Fisler, Experi
Readership
Endocrinologists, biochemists, and nutritionists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th October 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080866420
Reviews
@qu:A ready source of reference for those entering the field...and will be useful for the academic clinician with a continuing interest in research. @source:--CLINICAL ENDOCRINOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
G. Aurbach Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Metabolic Diseases Branch National Institute of Arthritis, Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases National Institutes of Health Bethesda, Maryland
Donald B McCormick Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, Emory University School of Medicine Atlanta, Georgia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.