Vitamins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098456, 9780080866420

Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 45

1st Edition

Serial Editors: G. Aurbach Donald B McCormick
eBook ISBN: 9780080866420
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1989
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Readership

Endocrinologists, biochemists, and nutritionists.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080866420

@qu:A ready source of reference for those entering the field...and will be useful for the academic clinician with a continuing interest in research. @source:--CLINICAL ENDOCRINOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

G. Aurbach Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Metabolic Diseases Branch National Institute of Arthritis, Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases National Institutes of Health Bethesda, Maryland

Donald B McCormick Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, Emory University School of Medicine Atlanta, Georgia

