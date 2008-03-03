Vitamin K, Volume 78
1st Edition
Table of Contents
CRYSTAL STRUCTURE OF HUMAN QUINONE REDUCTASE Gas6 GENE IN EARLY DIABETES VITAMIN K-DEPENDENT ?×-CARBOXYLATION VITAMIN K-DEPENDENT CARBOXYLATION DETERMINANTS OF VITAMIN K IN HUMANS VITAMIN K AND BONE CONDITION IN HUMAN ADULTS VITAMIN K DEPENDENT Gas6 ACTION CONGENITAL BLEEDING DISORDERS OF THE VITAMIN K DEPENDENT CLOTTING FACTORS DIAGNOSIS OF OSTEOPOROSIS QUINONE OXIDOREDUCTASES AND VITAMIN K METABOLISM DEEP VEIN THROMBOSIS AND VITAMIN K HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA AND VITAMIN K VITAMIN K AND MITOCHONDRIAL TRANSMEMBRANE POTENTIAL NEW UNDERSTANDING OF THE VITAMIN K CYCLE AND ITS DOWNSTREAM PATHWAYS VKORC1 AND THE VITAMIN K CYCLE STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION OF VITAMIN K EPOXIDE REDUCTASE WARFARIN THERAPY AND VITAMIN K VKORC1 AND HUMAN CLOTTING FACTORS
Description
Vitamin K, one of the group of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K), has come into prominence lately because its activity as a blood coagulation factor impinges on the widespread occurrence of deep vein thrombosis in the human population especially in the older age group. This volume focuses, not only on the problem of blood coagulation and hypercoagulability, but upon the individual status of vitamin K in the human.
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists, and molecular biologists.
Key Features
Focuses on the problem of blood coagulation and hypercoagulability as well as bone metabolism and vascular biology In the category of basic science, contributions cover: VKOR1, the quinone reductases including structure, function and mechanism, vitamin K-dependent carboxylation, the actions of Gas6, vitamin K2-mediated apoptosis and other topics *In the category of disease-related subjects, contributions cover warfarin therapy, diabetic nephropathy, bone health, including osteoporosis and tumor cell suppression, as well as other topics
Readership
Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge review concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 3rd March 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570068
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741134
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA