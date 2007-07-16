Vitamin E, Volume 76
Vitamin E Structure and Function of Alpha Tocopherol Transfer Protein: Implications for Vitamin E Metabolism and AVED The Alpha Tocopherol Transfer Protein Molecular associations of vitamin E Studies in Vitamin E: Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Tocopherol Quinones Vitamin E and NF-kB Activation: A Review Synthesis of Vitamin E Tocotrienols: The Emerging Face of Natural Vitamin E Vitamin E Biotransformations in Humans Alpha-Tocopherol Stereoisomers Addition Products of Alpha -Tocopherol with Lipid-Derived Free Radicals Vitamin E and Apoptosis Vitamin E During Pre- and Postnatal Periods Alpha-Tocopherol: a Multifaceted Molecule in Plants Vitamin E and Mast Cells Tocotrienols in Cardioprotection Vitamin E and Cancer Vitamin E Analogs and Immune Response in Cancer Treatment The Roles of Alpha -Vitamin E and Its Analogs in Prostate Cancer Vitamin E, Inflammation and Atherosclerosis Vitamin E in Chronic Liver Diseases and Liver Fibrosis
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. In the early days of the serial, the subjects of vitamins and hormones were quite distinct. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology, and enzyme mechanisms. Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists, and molecular biologists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules like hormones and vitamins will, as always, turn to this series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.
Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge review concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction are likely to be interested.
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
