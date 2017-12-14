Volume 1: Biochemistry, Physiology and Diagnostics

Preface

David Feldman, J. Wesley Pike, Roger Bouillon, Edward Giovannucci, David Goltzman and Martin Hewison

In Memoriam: Robert P. Heaney, MD (1928-2016)

Robert R. Recker and Joan M. Lappe

In Memoriam: Milan Uskokovic, PhD (1924-2015)

Sylvia Christakos, Hubert Maehr, and Nanjoo Suh

Section I. History, Chemistry Metabolism, Circulation & Regulation

1. Historical Overview of Vitamin D

Hector F. DeLuca

2. Evolutionary Biology: Mysteries of Vitamin D in Fish

David R. Fraser

3. Evolution of Human Skin Color and Vitamin D

Nina G. Jablonski

4. Photobiology of Vitamin D

Michael F. Holick

5. The Activating Enzymes of Vitamin D Metabolism (25- and 1α-Hydroxylases)

Glenville Jones, David E. Prosser, and Martin Kaufmann

6. CYP24A1: Structure, Function, and Physiological Role

René St-Arnaud and Glenville Jones

7. The Vitamin D Binding Protein DBP

Roger Bouillon and Steven Pauwels

8. Regulation of renal and extra-renal 1α-hydroxylase

Dean P. Larner, John S. Adams, and Martin Hewison

Section II. Mechanism of Action

9. Genome-Wide Perspectives on Vitamin D Receptor-Meditated Control of Gene Expression in Target Cells

J. Wesley Pike, Mark B. Meyer, Seong Min Lee, Melda Onal, and Nancy Benkusky

10. Diverse mechanisms of transcriptional regulation by the vitamin D receptor

John H. White, Reyhaneh Salehi-Tabar, Vassil Dimitrov, and Manuella Bouttier

11. Structural basis for ligand activity in VDR

Anna Y. Belorusova and Natacha Rochel

12. Ligand Independent Actions of Vitamin D Receptor

Gilles Laverny and Daniel Metzger

13. Vitamin D and Chromatin

Carsten Carlberg

14. Mesenchymal Differentiation, Epigenetic Dynamics, and Interactions with VDR

Mark B. Meyer, Nancy A. Benkusky, J. Wesley Pike

15. Vitamin D and microRNAs

Hengguang Zhao, Sri Ramulu N. Pullagura, Sandra Rieger and Thomas S. Lisse

16. Vitamin D Sterol/VDR Conformational Dynamics and Nongenomic Actions

Mathew T. Mizwicki, Anthony W. Norman



Section III. Mineral and Bone Homeostasis

17. Vitamin D Regulation of Osteoblast Function

Jeroen van de Peppel, Renny T. Franceschi, Yan Li, and Bram C.J. van der Eerden

18. Osteoclastogenesis and Vitamin D

Yuko Nakamichi, Naoyuki Takahashi, Nobuyuki Udagawa, and Tatsuo Suda

19. Vitamin D Activities in Osteocytes

Paul H. Anderson, Gerald J. Atkins, Howard A. Morris, and David M. Findlay

20. Regulation of Intestinal Calcium and Phosphate Absorption

James C. Fleet

21. Calbindin-D28K and Calbindin-D9K and the Epithelial Calcium Channels TRPV5 and TRPV6

Sylvia Christakos, Leila J. Mady, and Puneet Dhawan

22. Calcium homeostasis and eggshell biomineralization in female chicken

Yves Nys and Nathalie Le Roy

23. Mineralization in Mammals

Adele L. Boskey

24. Cartilage

Barbara D. Boyan, Maryam Doroudi, Kayla Scott, and Zvi Schwartz

25. Vitamin D and Bone: An Integrated Approach

Geert Carmeliet

Section IV. Extra-Skeletal Targets

26. Vitamin D and the Kidney

Peter J. Tebben and Rajiv Kumar

27. Vitamin D and the Parathyroids

Justin Silver and Tally Naveh-Many

28. The Calcium-sensing Receptor and Vitamin D

Geoffrey N. Hendy

29. Vitamin D in Dentoalveolar and Oral Health

Brian L. Foster and Philippe P. Hujoel

30. The Role of Vitamin D and its Receptor in Hair Follicle Biology

Marie B. Demay

31. Vitamin D, Calcium and the Epidermis

Daniel D Bikle

32. Vitamin D and the Cardiovascular System

Amy E. Riek, Rithwick Rajagopal, and Carlos Bernal-Mizrachi

33. Vitamin D Brain Development and Function

Darryl Eyles and John McGrath

34. Vitamin D, VDR and Adipose Tissue: Focus on Cellular Mechanisms

Carmen J. Narvaez, Donald G. Matthews, and JoEllen Welsh

35. Vitamin D and Skeletal Muscle

Christian M. Girgis

36. Understanding Vitamin D from mouse knockout models

David Goltzman, Geoffrey N. Hendy, Andrew C. Karaplis, Richard Kremer, Denshun Miao

Section V. Human Physiology

37. Pharmacology and pharmacokinetics

Inez Schoenmakers and Kerry S. Jones

38. Vitamin D Role in the Calcium and Phosphorus Economies

Robert P. Heaney and Laura A.G. Armas

39. Fetus, Neonate and Infant

Christopher S. Kovacs

40. Consequences of perinatal vitamin D deficiency on later bone health

Cyrus Cooper, Elizabeth M. Curtis, Rebecca J. Moon, Elaine M. Dennison, and Nicholas C. Harvey

41. Adolescence and Acquisition of Peak Bone Mass

Richard Lewis, Emma Laing, and Connie Weaver

42. Pregnancy, Lactation, and Post-Weaning Recovery

Christopher S. Kovacs

43. Role in Reproductive Biology and Reproductive Dysfunction in Women

Lubna Pal and Hugh S. Taylor

44. Vitamin D, reproductive biology, and dysfunction in men

Ida Marie Boisen, Lasse Bøllehuus Hansen, Li Juel Mortensen, and Martin Blomberg Jensen

45. Vitamin D and the Renin-Angiotensin System

Yan Chun Li

46. Parathyroid Hormone, Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein, and Calcitonin

John J. Wysolmerski

47. FGF23 Counter Regulatory Hormone for Vitamin D Actions on Mineral Metabolism, Hemodynamics, and Innate Immunity

L. Darryl Quarles

Section VI. Diagnosis and Management

48. Approach to the Patient with Metabolic Bone Disease

Michael P. Whyte

49. Detection of 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D in Human Serum using Receptor Assisted Chemiluminescent Hormone Assay (REACH) Technology

Fabrizio Bonelli, and Bruce W. Hollis

50. Mass Spectrometry Assays of Vitamin D Metabolites

Martin Kaufmann, Lusia Sepiashvili, and Ravinder J. Singh

51. Free Vitamin D: Concepts, Assays, Outcomes and Prospects

Rene F. Chun and Carrie M. Nielson

52. 25-Hydroxyvitamin D Assays: Standardization Guidelines, Problems and Interpretation

Christopher T. Sempos, Graham D. Carter, and Neil C. Binkley

53. Bone Histomorphometry

Juliet Compston, Linda Skingle, and David W. Dempster

54. Radiology of Rickets and Osteomalcia

Judith E. Adams

55. High-resolution Imaging Techniques for Bone Quality Assessment

Andrew J. Burghardt, Roland Krug, Sharmila Majumdar

56. The Role of Vitamin D in Orthopedic Surgery

Aasis Unnanuntana, Aleksey Dvorzhinskiy, Brian J. Rebolledo, Shevaun M. Doyle, Panagiota Andreopoulou, and Joseph M. Lane

Introduction to chapters 57 a and b

57a. The IOM-Endocrine Society Controversy on Recommended Vitamin D Targets: In Support of the IOM Position

Roger Bouillon and Cliff Rosen

57b. The IOM-Endocrine Society Controversy on Recommended Vitamin D Targets: In Support of the Endocrine Society Position

Reinhold Vieth and Michael F. Holick

