Vitamin D
4th Edition
Volume 1: Biochemistry, Physiology and Diagnostics
Description
Vitamin D: Volume One: Biochemistry, Physiology and Diagnostics, Fourth Edition, presents the latest information from international experts in endocrinology, bone biology and human physiology, taking readers through the basic research of vitamin D.
This impressive reference presents a comprehensive review of the multifaceted vitamin D. Researchers from all areas will gain insight into how clinical observations and practices can feed back into the research cycle, thus allowing them to develop more targeted genomic and proteomic insights on the mechanisms of disease.
Key Features
- Offers a comprehensive reference, ranging from basic bone biology, to biochemistry, to the clinical diagnostic and management implications of vitamin D
- Saves researchers and clinicians time in quickly accessing the very latest details on the diverse scientific and clinical aspects of Vitamin D, as opposed to searching through thousands of journal articles
- Targets chemistry, metabolism and circulation, mechanisms of action, mineral and bone homeostasis, human physiology, diagnosis and management, nutrition, sunlight, genetics and vitamin D deficiency
- Volume II of this collection presents a clinical focus on disorders, analogs, cancer; immunity, inflammation and disease and therapeutic applications
Readership
Academic, medical, and pharmaceutical researchers in bone biology, physiology, biochemistry; clinician researchers in endocrinology, nephrology, oncology, immunology, orthopedic surgery, and radiology
Table of Contents
Volume 1: Biochemistry, Physiology and Diagnostics
Preface
David Feldman, J. Wesley Pike, Roger Bouillon, Edward Giovannucci, David Goltzman and Martin Hewison
In Memoriam: Robert P. Heaney, MD (1928-2016)
Robert R. Recker and Joan M. Lappe
In Memoriam: Milan Uskokovic, PhD (1924-2015)
Sylvia Christakos, Hubert Maehr, and Nanjoo Suh
Section I. History, Chemistry Metabolism, Circulation & Regulation
1. Historical Overview of Vitamin D
Hector F. DeLuca
2. Evolutionary Biology: Mysteries of Vitamin D in Fish
David R. Fraser
3. Evolution of Human Skin Color and Vitamin D
Nina G. Jablonski
4. Photobiology of Vitamin D
Michael F. Holick
5. The Activating Enzymes of Vitamin D Metabolism (25- and 1α-Hydroxylases)
Glenville Jones, David E. Prosser, and Martin Kaufmann
6. CYP24A1: Structure, Function, and Physiological Role
René St-Arnaud and Glenville Jones
7. The Vitamin D Binding Protein DBP
Roger Bouillon and Steven Pauwels
8. Regulation of renal and extra-renal 1α-hydroxylase
Dean P. Larner, John S. Adams, and Martin Hewison
Section II. Mechanism of Action
9. Genome-Wide Perspectives on Vitamin D Receptor-Meditated Control of Gene Expression in Target Cells
J. Wesley Pike, Mark B. Meyer, Seong Min Lee, Melda Onal, and Nancy Benkusky
10. Diverse mechanisms of transcriptional regulation by the vitamin D receptor
John H. White, Reyhaneh Salehi-Tabar, Vassil Dimitrov, and Manuella Bouttier
11. Structural basis for ligand activity in VDR
Anna Y. Belorusova and Natacha Rochel
12. Ligand Independent Actions of Vitamin D Receptor
Gilles Laverny and Daniel Metzger
13. Vitamin D and Chromatin
Carsten Carlberg
14. Mesenchymal Differentiation, Epigenetic Dynamics, and Interactions with VDR
Mark B. Meyer, Nancy A. Benkusky, J. Wesley Pike
15. Vitamin D and microRNAs
Hengguang Zhao, Sri Ramulu N. Pullagura, Sandra Rieger and Thomas S. Lisse
16. Vitamin D Sterol/VDR Conformational Dynamics and Nongenomic Actions
Mathew T. Mizwicki, Anthony W. Norman
Section III. Mineral and Bone Homeostasis
17. Vitamin D Regulation of Osteoblast Function
Jeroen van de Peppel, Renny T. Franceschi, Yan Li, and Bram C.J. van der Eerden
18. Osteoclastogenesis and Vitamin D
Yuko Nakamichi, Naoyuki Takahashi, Nobuyuki Udagawa, and Tatsuo Suda
19. Vitamin D Activities in Osteocytes
Paul H. Anderson, Gerald J. Atkins, Howard A. Morris, and David M. Findlay
20. Regulation of Intestinal Calcium and Phosphate Absorption
James C. Fleet
21. Calbindin-D28K and Calbindin-D9K and the Epithelial Calcium Channels TRPV5 and TRPV6
Sylvia Christakos, Leila J. Mady, and Puneet Dhawan
22. Calcium homeostasis and eggshell biomineralization in female chicken
Yves Nys and Nathalie Le Roy
23. Mineralization in Mammals
Adele L. Boskey
24. Cartilage
Barbara D. Boyan, Maryam Doroudi, Kayla Scott, and Zvi Schwartz
25. Vitamin D and Bone: An Integrated Approach
Geert Carmeliet
Section IV. Extra-Skeletal Targets
26. Vitamin D and the Kidney
Peter J. Tebben and Rajiv Kumar
27. Vitamin D and the Parathyroids
Justin Silver and Tally Naveh-Many
28. The Calcium-sensing Receptor and Vitamin D
Geoffrey N. Hendy
29. Vitamin D in Dentoalveolar and Oral Health
Brian L. Foster and Philippe P. Hujoel
30. The Role of Vitamin D and its Receptor in Hair Follicle Biology
Marie B. Demay
31. Vitamin D, Calcium and the Epidermis
Daniel D Bikle
32. Vitamin D and the Cardiovascular System
Amy E. Riek, Rithwick Rajagopal, and Carlos Bernal-Mizrachi
33. Vitamin D Brain Development and Function
Darryl Eyles and John McGrath
34. Vitamin D, VDR and Adipose Tissue: Focus on Cellular Mechanisms
Carmen J. Narvaez, Donald G. Matthews, and JoEllen Welsh
35. Vitamin D and Skeletal Muscle
Christian M. Girgis
36. Understanding Vitamin D from mouse knockout models
David Goltzman, Geoffrey N. Hendy, Andrew C. Karaplis, Richard Kremer, Denshun Miao
Section V. Human Physiology
37. Pharmacology and pharmacokinetics
Inez Schoenmakers and Kerry S. Jones
38. Vitamin D Role in the Calcium and Phosphorus Economies
Robert P. Heaney and Laura A.G. Armas
39. Fetus, Neonate and Infant
Christopher S. Kovacs
40. Consequences of perinatal vitamin D deficiency on later bone health
Cyrus Cooper, Elizabeth M. Curtis, Rebecca J. Moon, Elaine M. Dennison, and Nicholas C. Harvey
41. Adolescence and Acquisition of Peak Bone Mass
Richard Lewis, Emma Laing, and Connie Weaver
42. Pregnancy, Lactation, and Post-Weaning Recovery
Christopher S. Kovacs
43. Role in Reproductive Biology and Reproductive Dysfunction in Women
Lubna Pal and Hugh S. Taylor
44. Vitamin D, reproductive biology, and dysfunction in men
Ida Marie Boisen, Lasse Bøllehuus Hansen, Li Juel Mortensen, and Martin Blomberg Jensen
45. Vitamin D and the Renin-Angiotensin System
Yan Chun Li
46. Parathyroid Hormone, Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein, and Calcitonin
John J. Wysolmerski
47. FGF23 Counter Regulatory Hormone for Vitamin D Actions on Mineral Metabolism, Hemodynamics, and Innate Immunity
L. Darryl Quarles
Section VI. Diagnosis and Management
48. Approach to the Patient with Metabolic Bone Disease
Michael P. Whyte
49. Detection of 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D in Human Serum using Receptor Assisted Chemiluminescent Hormone Assay (REACH) Technology
Fabrizio Bonelli, and Bruce W. Hollis
50. Mass Spectrometry Assays of Vitamin D Metabolites
Martin Kaufmann, Lusia Sepiashvili, and Ravinder J. Singh
51. Free Vitamin D: Concepts, Assays, Outcomes and Prospects
Rene F. Chun and Carrie M. Nielson
52. 25-Hydroxyvitamin D Assays: Standardization Guidelines, Problems and Interpretation
Christopher T. Sempos, Graham D. Carter, and Neil C. Binkley
53. Bone Histomorphometry
Juliet Compston, Linda Skingle, and David W. Dempster
54. Radiology of Rickets and Osteomalcia
Judith E. Adams
55. High-resolution Imaging Techniques for Bone Quality Assessment
Andrew J. Burghardt, Roland Krug, Sharmila Majumdar
56. The Role of Vitamin D in Orthopedic Surgery
Aasis Unnanuntana, Aleksey Dvorzhinskiy, Brian J. Rebolledo, Shevaun M. Doyle, Panagiota Andreopoulou, and Joseph M. Lane
Introduction to chapters 57 a and b
57a. The IOM-Endocrine Society Controversy on Recommended Vitamin D Targets: In Support of the IOM Position
Roger Bouillon and Cliff Rosen
57b. The IOM-Endocrine Society Controversy on Recommended Vitamin D Targets: In Support of the Endocrine Society Position
Reinhold Vieth and Michael F. Holick
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 14th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128099650
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099667
About the Editor
David Feldman
David Feldman, MD, is Emeritus Professor of Medicine (Active) at Stanford University School of Medicine where he has been on the faculty since 1974. He has been a full professor since 1984 and was chief of the Endocrinology Division for 10 years. His laboratory studies the role of steroid hormone receptors, particularly the vitamin D receptor, and its mechanism of action. His current major research focus is hormone-dependent cancer including breast cancer and prostate cancer and the pathways by which vitamin D inhibits cancer growth. Professor Feldman is actively involved in both basic science approaches to the anti-cancer actions of vitamin D as well as to clinical trials studying the use of vitamin D in breast and prostate cancer. Professor Feldman was recently honored with an award for a Career of Outstanding Contributions to Vitamin D Research. He has authored over 290 medical research articles, reviews, editorials, and book chapters. In addition to being a co-editor of all four editions of OSTEOPOROSIS, he is the editor-in-chief of Vitamin D, just published in its third edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Endocrinology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California, USA
J. Wesley Pike
Dr. Pike’s laboratory is focused on the molecular mechanisms whereby vitamin D, the sex steroids, and other systemic hormones regulate the production as well as cellular activity of bone-forming osteoblasts and bone-resorbing osteoclasts. A long-term area of interest has been in the actions of vitamin D. His laboratory has shown that these actions are mediated by a specific receptor that is localized to the nucleus of target cells and which functions as a transcription factor following activation by its hormonal vitamin D ligand. This research led to the molecular cloning of this factor and elucidation of its regulation and mechanism of action.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Roger Bouillon
Roger Bouillon, MD, PhD, FRCP, biography Roger Bouillon is professor (emeritus since 2010) in endocrinology (internal medicine) at the University and University Hospital of the Catholic University of Leuven (K.U.Leuven) in Belgium. He is a member of the Royal Academy of Medicine (Belgium) and a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (London). He was a founding member and later President of the European Board of Endocrinology (UEMS 1988-2002). He was a member of several European Science Foundation Committees (Board member of the European Medical Research Council) and of the European Space Agency Life Science working group till 2012. He is past-president of the International Bone and Mineral Society (2011-13 ) and is co-organizer of the vitamin D workshop. He was vice president for research of the University of Leuven from 1995-2005. He is coauthor of more than 500 peer reviewed articles that generated about 26,000 ISI citations and a H index of 82. The topics of his research deal with (1) several aspects of diabetes an endocrinology in general but his main research focus deals with (2) hormonal aspects of bone and calcium homeostasis and this spans the spectrum of basic, translational and clinical research. (3) Vitamin D is a major research focus throughout his scientific career. Papers:
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical and Experimental Endocrinology, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
Edward Giovannucci
Edward Giovannucci's research focuses on how nutritional, genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors relate to various malignancies, especially those of the prostate and large bowel. Much of his work is centered on large ongoing cohort studies, including the Nurses Health Study, the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study and the Physicians Health Study. A specific area of interest is the etiologic mechanisms underlying the relation between modifiable factors and cancer risk. His work has included the study of how nutrition and other lifestyle factors impact on cancer risk and progression by influencing levels of insulin, insulin-like growth factors, vitamin D metabolites, and steroid hormones. Another area of interest is how nutrients may interact with genetic susceptibilities in determining an individual's risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
David Goltzman
David Goltzman is Professor in the Departments of Medicine and Physiology of McGill University, Director of the McGill Centre for Bone and Periodontal Research, and Senior Physician in the Endocrine Division of the Department of Medicine of the McGill University Health Centre. His research has focused on the hormonal regulation of mineral and skeletal homeostasis, and he has made many important contributions to our knowledge of parathyroid hormone (PTH), PTH related peptide and vitamin D, which have had major impact on our understanding of a variety of metabolic bone diseases. He is also principal investigator of the Canadian Multicentre Osteoporosis Study (CaMos) which examines the demographics, development, risk factors and outcomes of osteoporosis. Dr. Goltzman has received various honours and awards, including the Aurbach Award of the US Endocrine Society, the Raisz Award of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR), fellowship in the Royal Society of Canada and in the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, the Order of Canada, an honorary professorship from Nanjing University and the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Athens. He is a past President of the ASBMR, the Canadian Society of Clinical Investigation and the Canadian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism.
Affiliations and Expertise
Calcium Research Laboratory and Department of Medicine, McGill University and Royal Victoria Hospital of the McGill University Health Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Martin Hewison
Prof. Hewison’s work focuses on different facets of vitamin D physiology, including classical skeletal effects and non-classical extra-skeletal effects. He has a particular interest in the interaction between vitamin D and the immune system, where antigen-presenting cells such as dendritic cells and macrophages synthesize active vitamin D (calcitriol) and also express the nuclear receptor for calcitriol (VDR). Vitamin D can therefore act as an endogenous regulator of both innate and adaptive immunity by enhancing antibacterial activity, and modulating antigen presentation and T lymphocyte function. Crucially these responses are highly dependent on the bioavailability of vitamin D, and Prof. Hewison has hypothesized that immune function is influenced by vitamin D status in humans. His group is using a variety of models to test this hypothesis including basic molecular and cell analyses, and vitamin D supplementation trials in human cohorts. A key objective of his work is to increase awareness of vitamin D-deficiency in the UK population.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research, the University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK