Preface

David Feldman, J. Wesley Pike, Roger Bouillon, Edward Giovannucci, David Goltzman and Martin Hewison

In Memoriam: Robert P. Heaney, MD (1928-2016)

Robert R. Recker and Joan M. Lappe

In Memoriam: Milan Uskokovic, PhD (1924-2015)

Sylvia Christakos, Hubert Maehr, and Nanjoo Suh

Volume II: Health, Disease and Therapeutics

Section VII. Population Studies: Vitamin D Deficiency, Nutrition, Sunlight, Genes & Trials

58. Methods of evaluating population studies of vitamin D: strengths & weaknesses

Edward Giovannucci

59. Worldwide vitamin D status

Natasja van Schoor and Paul Lips

60. Vitamin D in Foods: An Evolution of Knowledge

Janet M. Roseland, Katherine M. Phillips, Kristine Y. Patterson, Pamela R. Pehrsson, and Christine L. Taylor

61. Determinants of Vitamin D Deficiency from Sun Exposure: A Global Perspective

William B. Grant, Harjit Pal Bhattoa, and Pawel Pludowski

62. Vitamin D Fortification and Supplementation Policies to Correct Vitamin D Insufficiency/Deficiency Globally

Susan J. Whiting and Mona S. Calvo

63. Vitamin D and Food Fortification

Kevin D. Cashman and Mairead Kiely

64. Bariatric Surgery, Vitamin D, and Bone Loss

Tiffany Kim, Anne Schafer

65. Genetics of the Vitamin D Endocrine System

André G. Uitterlinden

66. Randomized Clinical Trials of Vitamin D for the Primary Prevention of Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease, with a Focus on the VITamin D and OmegA-3 TriaL (VITAL)

Shari S. Bassuk, JoAnn E. Manson

Section VIII. Disorders

67. Vitamin D deficiency and nutritional rickets in children

John M. Pettifor, Kebashni Thandrayen, and Thomas D. Thacher

68. Vitamin D and Osteoporosis

Peter R. Ebeling and John A. Eisman

69. Adult Vitamin D deficiency: fracture & fall prevention

Bess Dawson-Hughes and Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari

70. Clinical Disorders of Phosphate Homeostasis

Eva S. Liu and Harald Jüppner

71. Vitamin D hydroxylation-deficient rickets, type 1A: CYP27B1 mutations

Francis H. Glorieux, René St-Arnaud

72. Hereditary 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D Resistant Rickets

Peter J. Malloy, Dov Tiosano and David Feldman

73. The Role of Genetic Variation in CYP2R1, the Principal Vitamin D 25-hydroxylase, in Vitamin D Homeostasis

Jeffrey David Roizen and Michael A. Levine

74. Infantile Hypercalcemia and CYP24A1 Mutations

Karl P. Schlingmann and Martin Konrad

75. Drug and Hormone Effects on Vitamin D Metabolism

Gregory R. Emkey and Sol Epstein

76. Vitamin D and Organ Transplantation

Jessica M. Furst, Emily M. Stein, and Elizabeth Shane

77. The role of vitamin D in type 2 diabetes and hypertension

Edith Angellotti and Anastassios G. Pittas

78. Vitamin D, obesity and the metabolic syndrome

Elina Hypponen and Barbara Boucher

79. Vitamin D and Renal Disease

Adriana S. Dusso and Jorge B. Cannata-Andia

80. Calcitriol and Analogs in the Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease

Ishir Bhan and Ravi Thadhani

81. Idiopathic Hypercalciuria and Nephrolithiasis

Murray J. Favus, Meltem Zeytinoglu, Fredric L. Coe,

82. Hypercalcemia Due to Vitamin D Toxicity

Natalie E. Cusano, Susan Thys-Jacobs, John P. Bilezikian

83. The Hypocalcemic Disorders

Rachel I. Gafni, Karl L. Insogna, Thomas O. Carpenter

84. Vitamin D: Cardiovascular Effects and Vascular Calcification

Christoph Zechner and Dwight A. Towler

85. Vitamin D and Paget’s Disease

Noriyoshi Kurihara and David Roodman

Section IX. Vitamin D Analogs

86. Analogs of Calcitriol

Lieve Verlinden, Annemieke Verstuyf

87. Non-Secosteroidal Ligands and Modulators of VDR

Ryan E. Stites, James G. MacKrell and Keith R. Stayrook

88. Bile acid-derived vitamin D receptor ligands

Makoto Makishima and Sachiko Yamada

89. Bifunctional Vitamin D Hybrid Molecules

James L. Gleason and John H. White

90. Modulating Vitamin D Receptor–Coregulator Binding with Small Molecules

Olivia B. Yu and Leggy A. Arnold

91. Extended-release Calcifediol in Renal Disease

Martin Petkovich and Charles W. Bishop

92. Vitamin D Receptor Antagonists

Hiroshi Saitoh

93. Eldecalcitol and Osteoporosis

Toshio Matsumoto and Fumiaki Takahashi

Section X. Vitamin D and Cancer

94. Overview of vitamin D actions in cancer

Marjolein van Driel, Johannes P.T.M. van Leeuwen, Alberto Munoz, and David Feldman

95. Vitamin D Status and Cancer Incidence, Mortality and Prognosis

Irene Shui and Edward Giovannucci

96. Effects of Vitamin D Derivatives on Differentiation, Cell Cycle and Apoptosis in Hematological Malignancies

George P. Studzinski, Elzbieta Gocek, Frederick Coffman, and Michael Danilenko

97. Vitamin D actions in mammary gland and breast cancer: genomics, metabolism and stem cells

Sarah Beaudin and JoEllen Welsh

98. Vitamin D Urologic Cancers

Donald Trump

99. Vitamin D and Colon Cancer

Antonio Barbáchano, María Jesús Larriba, Gemma Ferrer-Mayorga, José Manuel González-Sancho, Alberto Muñoz

100. Vitamin D and Skin Cancer

Katherine J. Ransohoff, Ervin H. Epstein Jr., and Jean Y. Tang

101. Vitamin D and Lung Cancer

Tatiana Shaurova, Mukund Seshadri, and Pamela A. Hershberger

102. Vitamin D inflammation and cancer

Enikö Kallay and Laura Buburuzan

Section XI. Immunity, Inflammation and Disease

103. Vitamin D and Tuberculosis

Adrian R. Martineau, David A. Jolliffe, and Julie Demaret

104. Vitamin D and Adaptive Immunology in Health and Disease

Elizabeth H Mann, Paul E. Pfeffer, and Catherine M Hawrylowicz

105. Vitamin D and Innate Immunity

Kathryn Zavala, Aria Vazirnia, and Philip T. Liu

106. Vitamin D and Diabetes

An-Sofie Vanherwegen, Conny Gysemans, and Chantal Mathieu

107. Vitamin D and Multiple Sclerosis

Colleen E. Hayes and Faye E. Nashold

108. Vitamin D and Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Margherita T. Cantorna, Danny Bruce

109. Psoriasis and other Skin Diseases

Jörg Reichrath and Michael F. Holick

Section XII. Therapeutic Applications and New Advances

110. Sunlight protection by vitamin D compounds

Rebecca S. Mason, Mark S. Rybchyn, Katie M. Dixon

111. Vitamin D, Cardiovascular Disease and Hypertension

Stefan Pilz

112. Vitamin D, Acute Respiratory Infection, and Asthma/COPD

Carlos A. Camargo

113. Vitamin D and Muscle Performance in Athletes

Lisa Ceglia and Roberto Toni

114. Vitamin D: Presence and Function in the Eye

Jawaher A. Alsalem, Saaeha Rauz, and Graham R. Wallace

115. Adult vitamin D deficiency and adverse brain outcomes

Natalie J. Groves, John J. McGrath, and Thomas H. J. Burne

116. Vitamin D in Pregnancy and Lactation: Moving into the Future

Bruce W. Hollis and Carol L. Wagner

117. Vitamin D and Critically Ill ICU Patients

Kenneth B. Christopher

