Vitamin D
4th Edition
Volume 2: Health, Disease and Therapeutics
Description
Vitamin D: Volume 2: Health, Disease and Therapeutics, Fourth Edition, authoritatively covers the evidence for new roles for vitamin D, ranging from cardiovascular disease, to cancer, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis and renal disease.
This collection represents a who’s who of vitamin D research and the coverage is appropriately broad, drawing in internal medicine, orthopedics, oncology and immunology. Clinical researchers will gain a strong understanding of the molecular basis for a particular area of focus.
Key Features
- Offers a comprehensive reference, ranging from basic bone biology, to biochemistry, to the clinical diagnostic and management implications of vitamin D
- Saves researchers and clinicians time in quickly accessing the very latest details on the diverse scientific and clinical aspects of Vitamin D, as opposed to searching through thousands of journal articles
- Chapter authors include the most prominent and well-published names in the field
- Targets chemistry, metabolism and circulation, mechanisms of action, mineral and bone homeostasis and vitamin D deficiency
- Presents a clinical focus on disorders, analogs, cancer, immunity, inflammation, disease and therapeutic applications
Readership
Academic, medical, and pharmaceutical researchers in bone biology, physiology, biochemistry; clinician researchers in endocrinology, nephrology, oncology, immunology, orthopedic surgery, and radiology
Table of Contents
Preface
David Feldman, J. Wesley Pike, Roger Bouillon, Edward Giovannucci, David Goltzman and Martin Hewison
In Memoriam: Robert P. Heaney, MD (1928-2016)
Robert R. Recker and Joan M. Lappe
In Memoriam: Milan Uskokovic, PhD (1924-2015)
Sylvia Christakos, Hubert Maehr, and Nanjoo Suh
Volume II: Health, Disease and Therapeutics
Section VII. Population Studies: Vitamin D Deficiency, Nutrition, Sunlight, Genes & Trials
58. Methods of evaluating population studies of vitamin D: strengths & weaknesses
Edward Giovannucci
59. Worldwide vitamin D status
Natasja van Schoor and Paul Lips
60. Vitamin D in Foods: An Evolution of Knowledge
Janet M. Roseland, Katherine M. Phillips, Kristine Y. Patterson, Pamela R. Pehrsson, and Christine L. Taylor
61. Determinants of Vitamin D Deficiency from Sun Exposure: A Global Perspective
William B. Grant, Harjit Pal Bhattoa, and Pawel Pludowski
62. Vitamin D Fortification and Supplementation Policies to Correct Vitamin D Insufficiency/Deficiency Globally
Susan J. Whiting and Mona S. Calvo
63. Vitamin D and Food Fortification
Kevin D. Cashman and Mairead Kiely
64. Bariatric Surgery, Vitamin D, and Bone Loss
Tiffany Kim, Anne Schafer
65. Genetics of the Vitamin D Endocrine System
André G. Uitterlinden
66. Randomized Clinical Trials of Vitamin D for the Primary Prevention of Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease, with a Focus on the VITamin D and OmegA-3 TriaL (VITAL)
Shari S. Bassuk, JoAnn E. Manson
Section VIII. Disorders
67. Vitamin D deficiency and nutritional rickets in children
John M. Pettifor, Kebashni Thandrayen, and Thomas D. Thacher
68. Vitamin D and Osteoporosis
Peter R. Ebeling and John A. Eisman
69. Adult Vitamin D deficiency: fracture & fall prevention
Bess Dawson-Hughes and Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari
70. Clinical Disorders of Phosphate Homeostasis
Eva S. Liu and Harald Jüppner
71. Vitamin D hydroxylation-deficient rickets, type 1A: CYP27B1 mutations
Francis H. Glorieux, René St-Arnaud
72. Hereditary 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D Resistant Rickets
Peter J. Malloy, Dov Tiosano and David Feldman
73. The Role of Genetic Variation in CYP2R1, the Principal Vitamin D 25-hydroxylase, in Vitamin D Homeostasis
Jeffrey David Roizen and Michael A. Levine
74. Infantile Hypercalcemia and CYP24A1 Mutations
Karl P. Schlingmann and Martin Konrad
75. Drug and Hormone Effects on Vitamin D Metabolism
Gregory R. Emkey and Sol Epstein
76. Vitamin D and Organ Transplantation
Jessica M. Furst, Emily M. Stein, and Elizabeth Shane
77. The role of vitamin D in type 2 diabetes and hypertension
Edith Angellotti and Anastassios G. Pittas
78. Vitamin D, obesity and the metabolic syndrome
Elina Hypponen and Barbara Boucher
79. Vitamin D and Renal Disease
Adriana S. Dusso and Jorge B. Cannata-Andia
80. Calcitriol and Analogs in the Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease
Ishir Bhan and Ravi Thadhani
81. Idiopathic Hypercalciuria and Nephrolithiasis
Murray J. Favus, Meltem Zeytinoglu, Fredric L. Coe,
82. Hypercalcemia Due to Vitamin D Toxicity
Natalie E. Cusano, Susan Thys-Jacobs, John P. Bilezikian
83. The Hypocalcemic Disorders
Rachel I. Gafni, Karl L. Insogna, Thomas O. Carpenter
84. Vitamin D: Cardiovascular Effects and Vascular Calcification
Christoph Zechner and Dwight A. Towler
85. Vitamin D and Paget’s Disease
Noriyoshi Kurihara and David Roodman
Section IX. Vitamin D Analogs
86. Analogs of Calcitriol
Lieve Verlinden, Annemieke Verstuyf
87. Non-Secosteroidal Ligands and Modulators of VDR
Ryan E. Stites, James G. MacKrell and Keith R. Stayrook
88. Bile acid-derived vitamin D receptor ligands
Makoto Makishima and Sachiko Yamada
89. Bifunctional Vitamin D Hybrid Molecules
James L. Gleason and John H. White
90. Modulating Vitamin D Receptor–Coregulator Binding with Small Molecules
Olivia B. Yu and Leggy A. Arnold
91. Extended-release Calcifediol in Renal Disease
Martin Petkovich and Charles W. Bishop
92. Vitamin D Receptor Antagonists
Hiroshi Saitoh
93. Eldecalcitol and Osteoporosis
Toshio Matsumoto and Fumiaki Takahashi
Section X. Vitamin D and Cancer
94. Overview of vitamin D actions in cancer
Marjolein van Driel, Johannes P.T.M. van Leeuwen, Alberto Munoz, and David Feldman
95. Vitamin D Status and Cancer Incidence, Mortality and Prognosis
Irene Shui and Edward Giovannucci
96. Effects of Vitamin D Derivatives on Differentiation, Cell Cycle and Apoptosis in Hematological Malignancies
George P. Studzinski, Elzbieta Gocek, Frederick Coffman, and Michael Danilenko
97. Vitamin D actions in mammary gland and breast cancer: genomics, metabolism and stem cells
Sarah Beaudin and JoEllen Welsh
98. Vitamin D Urologic Cancers
Donald Trump
99. Vitamin D and Colon Cancer
Antonio Barbáchano, María Jesús Larriba, Gemma Ferrer-Mayorga, José Manuel González-Sancho, Alberto Muñoz
100. Vitamin D and Skin Cancer
Katherine J. Ransohoff, Ervin H. Epstein Jr., and Jean Y. Tang
101. Vitamin D and Lung Cancer
Tatiana Shaurova, Mukund Seshadri, and Pamela A. Hershberger
102. Vitamin D inflammation and cancer
Enikö Kallay and Laura Buburuzan
Section XI. Immunity, Inflammation and Disease
103. Vitamin D and Tuberculosis
Adrian R. Martineau, David A. Jolliffe, and Julie Demaret
104. Vitamin D and Adaptive Immunology in Health and Disease
Elizabeth H Mann, Paul E. Pfeffer, and Catherine M Hawrylowicz
105. Vitamin D and Innate Immunity
Kathryn Zavala, Aria Vazirnia, and Philip T. Liu
106. Vitamin D and Diabetes
An-Sofie Vanherwegen, Conny Gysemans, and Chantal Mathieu
107. Vitamin D and Multiple Sclerosis
Colleen E. Hayes and Faye E. Nashold
108. Vitamin D and Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Margherita T. Cantorna, Danny Bruce
109. Psoriasis and other Skin Diseases
Jörg Reichrath and Michael F. Holick
Section XII. Therapeutic Applications and New Advances
110. Sunlight protection by vitamin D compounds
Rebecca S. Mason, Mark S. Rybchyn, Katie M. Dixon
111. Vitamin D, Cardiovascular Disease and Hypertension
Stefan Pilz
112. Vitamin D, Acute Respiratory Infection, and Asthma/COPD
Carlos A. Camargo
113. Vitamin D and Muscle Performance in Athletes
Lisa Ceglia and Roberto Toni
114. Vitamin D: Presence and Function in the Eye
Jawaher A. Alsalem, Saaeha Rauz, and Graham R. Wallace
115. Adult vitamin D deficiency and adverse brain outcomes
Natalie J. Groves, John J. McGrath, and Thomas H. J. Burne
116. Vitamin D in Pregnancy and Lactation: Moving into the Future
Bruce W. Hollis and Carol L. Wagner
117. Vitamin D and Critically Ill ICU Patients
Kenneth B. Christopher
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 14th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099643
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128099636
About the Editor
David Feldman
David Feldman, MD, is Emeritus Professor of Medicine (Active) at Stanford University School of Medicine where he has been on the faculty since 1974. He has been a full professor since 1984 and was chief of the Endocrinology Division for 10 years. His laboratory studies the role of steroid hormone receptors, particularly the vitamin D receptor, and its mechanism of action. His current major research focus is hormone-dependent cancer including breast cancer and prostate cancer and the pathways by which vitamin D inhibits cancer growth. Professor Feldman is actively involved in both basic science approaches to the anti-cancer actions of vitamin D as well as to clinical trials studying the use of vitamin D in breast and prostate cancer. Professor Feldman was recently honored with an award for a Career of Outstanding Contributions to Vitamin D Research. He has authored over 290 medical research articles, reviews, editorials, and book chapters. In addition to being a co-editor of all four editions of OSTEOPOROSIS, he is the editor-in-chief of Vitamin D, just published in its third edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Endocrinology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California, USA
J. Wesley Pike
Dr. Pike’s laboratory is focused on the molecular mechanisms whereby vitamin D, the sex steroids, and other systemic hormones regulate the production as well as cellular activity of bone-forming osteoblasts and bone-resorbing osteoclasts. A long-term area of interest has been in the actions of vitamin D. His laboratory has shown that these actions are mediated by a specific receptor that is localized to the nucleus of target cells and which functions as a transcription factor following activation by its hormonal vitamin D ligand. This research led to the molecular cloning of this factor and elucidation of its regulation and mechanism of action.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Roger Bouillon
Roger Bouillon, MD, PhD, FRCP, biography Roger Bouillon is professor (emeritus since 2010) in endocrinology (internal medicine) at the University and University Hospital of the Catholic University of Leuven (K.U.Leuven) in Belgium. He is a member of the Royal Academy of Medicine (Belgium) and a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (London). He was a founding member and later President of the European Board of Endocrinology (UEMS 1988-2002). He was a member of several European Science Foundation Committees (Board member of the European Medical Research Council) and of the European Space Agency Life Science working group till 2012. He is past-president of the International Bone and Mineral Society (2011-13 ) and is co-organizer of the vitamin D workshop. He was vice president for research of the University of Leuven from 1995-2005. He is coauthor of more than 500 peer reviewed articles that generated about 26,000 ISI citations and a H index of 82. The topics of his research deal with (1) several aspects of diabetes an endocrinology in general but his main research focus deals with (2) hormonal aspects of bone and calcium homeostasis and this spans the spectrum of basic, translational and clinical research. (3) Vitamin D is a major research focus throughout his scientific career. Papers:
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical and Experimental Endocrinology, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
Edward Giovannucci
Edward Giovannucci's research focuses on how nutritional, genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors relate to various malignancies, especially those of the prostate and large bowel. Much of his work is centered on large ongoing cohort studies, including the Nurses Health Study, the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study and the Physicians Health Study. A specific area of interest is the etiologic mechanisms underlying the relation between modifiable factors and cancer risk. His work has included the study of how nutrition and other lifestyle factors impact on cancer risk and progression by influencing levels of insulin, insulin-like growth factors, vitamin D metabolites, and steroid hormones. Another area of interest is how nutrients may interact with genetic susceptibilities in determining an individual's risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
David Goltzman
David Goltzman is Professor in the Departments of Medicine and Physiology of McGill University, Director of the McGill Centre for Bone and Periodontal Research, and Senior Physician in the Endocrine Division of the Department of Medicine of the McGill University Health Centre. His research has focused on the hormonal regulation of mineral and skeletal homeostasis, and he has made many important contributions to our knowledge of parathyroid hormone (PTH), PTH related peptide and vitamin D, which have had major impact on our understanding of a variety of metabolic bone diseases. He is also principal investigator of the Canadian Multicentre Osteoporosis Study (CaMos) which examines the demographics, development, risk factors and outcomes of osteoporosis. Dr. Goltzman has received various honours and awards, including the Aurbach Award of the US Endocrine Society, the Raisz Award of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR), fellowship in the Royal Society of Canada and in the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, the Order of Canada, an honorary professorship from Nanjing University and the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Athens. He is a past President of the ASBMR, the Canadian Society of Clinical Investigation and the Canadian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism.
Affiliations and Expertise
Calcium Research Laboratory and Department of Medicine, McGill University and Royal Victoria Hospital of the McGill University Health Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Martin Hewison
Prof. Hewison’s work focuses on different facets of vitamin D physiology, including classical skeletal effects and non-classical extra-skeletal effects. He has a particular interest in the interaction between vitamin D and the immune system, where antigen-presenting cells such as dendritic cells and macrophages synthesize active vitamin D (calcitriol) and also express the nuclear receptor for calcitriol (VDR). Vitamin D can therefore act as an endogenous regulator of both innate and adaptive immunity by enhancing antibacterial activity, and modulating antigen presentation and T lymphocyte function. Crucially these responses are highly dependent on the bioavailability of vitamin D, and Prof. Hewison has hypothesized that immune function is influenced by vitamin D status in humans. His group is using a variety of models to test this hypothesis including basic molecular and cell analyses, and vitamin D supplementation trials in human cohorts. A key objective of his work is to increase awareness of vitamin D-deficiency in the UK population.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research, the University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK