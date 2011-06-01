Vitamin D - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123870346

Vitamin D

3rd Edition

Volume Two

Editors: David Feldman J. Wesley Pike John Adams
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123870346
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2011
Page Count: 1024
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
155.00
131.75
199.95
169.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Third Edition of this classic compendium, Vitamin D, is the most comprehensive, authoritative reference available in the field. In two volumes and over 100 chapters, the editors and authors have marshaled all currently available data on the basic mechanisms, normal physiology and effects on disease of Vitamin D; they have laid out for the reader up-to-date and expert information on the role of vitamin D in health and many disorders. With new chapters on multiple cancers, this complete reference work is essential for anyone working in endocrinology, osteology, bone biology, or cancer research.

Volume One chapters cover the chemistry and metabolism of vitamin D, role in mineralization, other target organs, and general physiological effects. Volume Two is more clinically oriented addressing deficiency problems (including diagnosis, interactions in the endocrine system, and involvement in malignancies). Volumes One and Two are now sold separately in print. Volume One ISBN: 9780123870353; Volume Two ISBN: 9780123870346.

Key Features

  • Most comprehensive, authoritative reference on Vitamin D
  • Volumes One and Two now sold separately
  • Volume One chapters cover the chemistry and metabolism of vitamin D, role in mineralization, other target organs, and general physiological effects
  • Volume Two is more clinically oriented addressing deficiency problems (including diagnosis, interactions in the endocrine system, and involvement in malignancies)
  • Offers 32 new chapters on squamous cell cancer, brain cancer, thyroid cancer and many more; new sections include emerging uses for treatments of auto-immune diseases and diabetes
  • Over 600 illustrations and figures available on Companion website

Readership

Bone specialists, endocrinologists, basic scientists and researchers interested in vitamin D and osteoporosis prevention

Table of Contents

VOLUME ONE

SECTION I: CHEMISTRY, METABOLISM, CIRCULATION

1 Historical Overview of Vitamin D

Hector F. Deluca

2 Photobiology of Vitamin D

Michael F. Holick

3 The Activating Enzymes of Vitamin D Metabolism (25- and 1a-Hydroxylases)

Glenville Jones and David E. Prosser

4 CYP24A1: Structure, Function, and Physiological Role

Rene St. Arnaud

5 The Vitamin D Binding Protein: DBP

Roger Bouillon

6 Industrial Aspects of Vitamin D

Arnold L. Hirsch

 

SECTION II: MECHANISMS OF ACTION

7 VDR

J. Wesley Pike

8 Nuclear Vitamin D Receptor: Natural Ligands, Molecular Structure-Function, and Transcriptional Control of Vital Genes

Mark R. Haussler, Carol A. Haussler, Jui-Cheng Hsieh, Peter W. Jurutka, and G. Kerr Whitfield

9 Structural Basis for Ligand Activity in VDR

Dino Moras and Natacha Rochel

10 Coregulators of VDR-mediated Gene Expression

Paul McDonald and Diane R. Dowd

11 Target Genes of Vitamin D: Spatio-temporal Interaction of Chromatin, VDR and Response Elements

Carsten Carlberg

12 Epigenetic Modifications in Vitamin D Receptor Mediated Transrepression

Shigeaki Kato, Alexander Kouzmenko, Fumiaki Ohtake, and Ryoji Fujiki

13 Vitamin D and Wnt/ß-Catenin Signaling

Albert Munoz, José Manuel González-Sancho, and María Jesús Larriba

14 Vitamin D Response Element Binding Protein

John S. Adams, Thomas S. Lisse, Hong Chen, Mark S. Nanes, and Martin Hewison

15 Vitamin D Sterol/VDR Conformational Dynamics and Nongenomic Actions

Anthony W. Norman and Mathew T. Mizwicki

 

SECTION III: MINERAL AND BONE HOMEOSTASIS

16 Development of the Skeleton

Jane B. Lian, Gary S. Stein, Martin Montecino, Janet L. Stein, Andre J. van Wijnen

17 Vitamin D Regulation of Osteoblast Function

Renny Franchesci and Yan Li

18 Osteoclasts

F. Patrick Ross

19 Molecular Mechanisms for Regulation of Intestinal Calcium and Phosphate Absorption by Vitamin D

James Fleet and Ryan D. Schoch

20 The Calbindins: Calbindin-D28K and Calbindin-D9K and the Epithelial Calcium Channels TRPV5 and TRPV6

Sylvia Christakos, Leila Mady, and Puneet Dhawan

21 Mineralization

Adele Boskey and Eve Donnelly

22 VITAMIN D Regulation of Type I Collagen Expression in Bone

Barbara Kream and Alexander Lichtler

23 Target Genes: Bone Proteins

Howard Morris, Paul H. Anderson, Gerald J. Atkins, and David M. Findlay

24 Vitamin D and the Calcium-Sensing Receptor

Edward M. Brown

25 Effects of 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3 on Voltage-Sensitive Calcium Channels in Osteoblast Differentiation and Morphology

Mary Farach-Carson and William R. Thompson

 

SECTION IV: TARGETS

26 Vitamin D and the Kidney

Rajiv Kumar and Peter Tebben

27 Vitamin D and the Parathyroids

Justin Silver and Tally Neveh-Many

28 Cartilage

Barbara D. Boyan, Maryam Doroudi and Zvi Schwartz

29 Vitamin D and Oral Heath

Ariane Berdal, Muriel Molla, Vianney Descroix

30 The Role of Vitamin D and its Receptor in Skin and Hair Follicle Biology

Marie B. Demay

31 Vitamin D and the Cardiovascular System

David Gardner, Songcang Chen, Denis Glenn, and Wei Ni

32 Vitamin D: A Neurosteroid Affecting Brain Development and Function; Implications for Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders

John McGrath, Darryl Eyles, and Thomas Burne

33 Contributions of Genetically Modified Mouse Models to Understanding the Physiology and Pathophysiology of the 25-hydroxyvitamin D-1-alpha Hydroxylase Enzyme [1a(OH)ase] and the Vitamin D Receptor (VDR)

David Goltzman, Geoffrey N. Hendy, and Richard Kremer

 

SECTION V: HUMAN PHYSIOLOGY

34 Vitamin D: Role in the Calcium and Phosphorus Economies

Robert P. Heaney

35 Fetus, Neonate and Infant

Chris Kovacs

36 Vitamin D Deficiency and Calcium Absorption During Childhood

Steven A. Abrams

37 Adolescence and Acquisition of Peak Bone Mass

Connie Weaver, Rick Lewis, and Emma Liang

38 Vitamin D Metabolism in Pregnancy and Lactation

Bonny Specker, Natalie W. Thiex, and Heidi J. Kalkwarf

39 Vitamin D: Relevance in Reproductive Biology and Pathophysiological Implications in Reproductive Dysfunction

Hugh S. Taylor and Lubna Pal

40 Vitamin D and the Renin-Angiotensin System

Yan Chun Li

41 Parathyroid Hormone, Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein and Calcitonin

John J. Wysolmerski and Elizabeth Holt

42 FGF23/Klotho New Regulators of Vitamin D Metabolism

L. Darryl Quarles and Valentin David

43 The Role of the Vitamin D Receptor in Bile Acid Homeostasis

David J. Mangelsdorf, Daniel R. Schmidt, Steven A. Kliewer

44 Vitamin D and Fat

Clifford J. Rosen and Francisco J. A. de Paula

45 Extra-renal 1a-hydroxylase

Martin Hewison and John S. Adams

Section VI: Diagnosis and Management

46 Approach to the Patient

Michael P. Whyte

47 Detection of Vitamin D and Its Major Metabolites

Bruce W. Hollis

48 Bone Histomorphometry

Juliet E. Compston and Linda Skingle

49 Radiology

Judith E. Adams

50 High-Resolution Imagine Techniques for Bone Quality Assessment

Sharmila Majumdar, Andrew J. Burghardt, and Roland Krug

51 The Role of Vitamin D in Orthopaedic Surgery

Joseph M. Lane, Aasis Unnanuntana, and Brian J. Rebolledo

 

SECTION VII: NUTRITION, SUNLIGHT, GENETICS, AND VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY

52 Worldwide Vitamin D Status

Paul Lips and Natasja van Schoor

53 Sunlight, Vitamin D and Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

Gary G. Schwartz

54 Nutrition and lifestyle effects on vitamin D status

Susan J. Whiting and Mona S. Calvo

55 Bone Loss, Vitamin D and Bariatric Surgery: Nutrition, Obesity and Bariatric Surgery

Lenore Arab and Ian Yip

56 Genes and Risk of Disease

André G. Uitterlinden

57 The Pharmacology of Vitamin D

Reinhold Vieth

58 How to Define Optimal Vitamin D Status?

Roger Bouillon

 

VOLUME TWO

SECTION VIII: DISORDERS

59 The Hypocalcemic Disorders: Differential Diagnosis and Therapeutic Use of Vitamin D

Thomas O. Carpenter and Karl L. Insogna

60 Vitamin D Deficiency and Nutritional Rickets in Children

John M. Pettifor

61 Vitamin D and Osteoporosis

Peter R. Ebeling and John A. Eisman

62 Relevance of Vitamin D Deficiency in Adult Fracture and Fall Prevention

Heike Bischoff-Ferrari and Bess Dawson-Hughes

63 Clinical Disorders of Phosphate Homeostasis

Marc K. Drezner and Karen E. Hansen

64 Pseudo-vitamin D Deficiency

Francis H. Glorieux, Thomas Edouard, and René St-Arnaud

65 Hereditary 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D Resistant Rickets

Peter J. Malloy, David Feldman, and Dov Tiosano

66 Glucocorticoids and Vitamin D

Philip Sambrook

67 Drug and Hormone Effects on Vitamin D Metabolism

Sol Epstein and Barrie M. Weinstein

68 Vitamin D and Organ Transplantation

Elizabeth Shane and Emily M. Stein

69 Vitamin D and Bone Mineral Metabolism in Hepatogastrointestinal Diseases
Daniel Bikle

70 Vitamin D and Renal Disease

Adriana S. Dusso and Eduardo Slatopolsky

71 Idiopathic Hypercalciuria and Nephrolithiasis

Murray J. Favus and Fredric L. Coe

72 Hypercalcemia Due to Vitamin D Toxicity

John P. Bilezikian, Natalie E. Cusano, and Susan Thys-Jacobs

73 Vitamin D: Cardiovascular Effects and Vascular Calcification

Dwight A. Towler

 

SECTION IX: ANALOGS

74 New Analogs

Hector DeLuca and Lori A. Plum

75 Mechanisms for the Selective Actions of Vitamin D Analogs

Alex J. Brown

76 Analogs of Calcitriol

Annemieke Verstuyf, Pierre De Clercq, Roger Bouillon, Lieve Verlinden, Guy Eelen, and Maurits Vandewalle

77 Analogs and Fx Prevention

Noboru Kubodera and Fumiaki Takahashi

78 Non-Secosteroidal Ligands and Modulators

Keith R. Stayrook, Yanfei L. Ma, Matthew W. Carson, and Jeffrey A. Dodge

79 The bile acid derivatives lithocholic acid acetate and lithocholic acid propionate are functionally selective vitamin D receptor ligands

Makoto Makishima and Sachiko Yamada

80 CYP24A1 Regulation in Health and Disease

Martin Petkovich, Tina Epps, and Christian Helvig

81 Calcitriol and Analogs in the Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease

Ravi Thadhani and Ishir Bhan

 

SECTION X: CANCER

82 The Epidemiology of Vitamin D and Cancer Risk

Edward Giovannucci

83 Vitamin D: Cancer and Differentiation

Johannes P. T. M. van Leeuwen, Alberto Munoz, Marjolein van Driel, and David Feldman

84 Vitamin D Effects on Differentiation and Cell Cycle

George P. Studzinski, Elzbieta Gocek, and Michael Danilenko

85 Vitamin D Actions in Mammary Gland and Breast Cancer

Joellen Welsh

86 Vitamin D and Prostate Cancer

David Feldman and Aruna V. Krishnan

87 The VITAMIN D System and Colorectal Cancer Prevention

Heide S. Cross

88 Hematological Malignancy

H. Phillip Koeffler and Ryoko Okamoto

89 Vitamin D and Skin Cancer

Jean Y. Tang and Ervin H. Epstein

90 The Anti-Tumor Effects of Vitamin D in Other Cancers

Donald Trump and Candace Johnson

 

SECTION XI: IMMUNITY, INFLAMMATION, AND DISEASE

91 Vitamin D and Innate Immunity

John H. White

92 Control of Adaptive Immunity by Vitamin D Receptor Agonists

Luciano Adorini

93 The role of vitamin D in innate immunity: Antimicrobial Activity, Oxidative Stress and Barrier Function

Philip T. Liu

94 Vitamin D and Diabetes

Chantal Mathieu, Conny Gysemans, and Hannelie Korf

95 Vitamin D and Multiple Sclerosis

Colleen E. Hayes, Faye E. Nashold, Justin A. Spanier, Corwin D. Nelson, and Christopher G. Mayne

96 Vitamin D and Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Margherita Cantorna and Danny Bruce

97 Psoriasis and other Skin Diseases

Jörg Reichrath and Michael F. Holick

 

SECTION XII: THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS AND NEW ADVANCES

98 The Role of Vitamin D in Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertension

Bess Dawson-Hughes and Anastassios G. Pittas

99 Vitamin D Receptor Agonists in the Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Mario Maggi, Annamaria Morelli, and Luciano Adorini

100 Sunlight protection by Vitamin D Compounds

Rebecca S. Mason, Katie M. Dixon, Vanessa Sequiera, and Clare Gordon-Thomas

101 The Role of Vitamin D in Osteoarthritis and Rheumatic Disease

Timothy M. McAlindon and M. Kyla Shea

102 Vitamin D and cardiovascular Disease

Harald Dobnig and Harald Sourij

103 Vitamin D, Childhood Wheezing, Asthma, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Carlos A. Camargo, Jonathan Mansbach, and Adit Ginde

104 Vitamin D and Skeletal Muscle Function

Robert U. Simpson and Lisa Ceglia

105 VITAL

JoAnn E. Manson

Details

No. of pages:
1024
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123870346

About the Editor

David Feldman

David Feldman, MD, is Emeritus Professor of Medicine (Active) at Stanford University School of Medicine where he has been on the faculty since 1974. He has been a full professor since 1984 and was chief of the Endocrinology Division for 10 years. His laboratory studies the role of steroid hormone receptors, particularly the vitamin D receptor, and its mechanism of action. His current major research focus is hormone-dependent cancer including breast cancer and prostate cancer and the pathways by which vitamin D inhibits cancer growth. Professor Feldman is actively involved in both basic science approaches to the anti-cancer actions of vitamin D as well as to clinical trials studying the use of vitamin D in breast and prostate cancer. Professor Feldman was recently honored with an award for a Career of Outstanding Contributions to Vitamin D Research. He has authored over 290 medical research articles, reviews, editorials, and book chapters. In addition to being a co-editor of all four editions of OSTEOPOROSIS, he is the editor-in-chief of Vitamin D, just published in its third edition.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California, USA

J. Wesley Pike

Dr. Pike’s laboratory is focused on the molecular mechanisms whereby vitamin D, the sex steroids, and other systemic hormones regulate the production as well as cellular activity of bone-forming osteoblasts and bone-resorbing osteoclasts. A long-term area of interest has been in the actions of vitamin D. His laboratory has shown that these actions are mediated by a specific receptor that is localized to the nucleus of target cells and which functions as a transcription factor following activation by its hormonal vitamin D ligand. This research led to the molecular cloning of this factor and elucidation of its regulation and mechanism of action.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA

John Adams

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chair for Research, UCLA-Orthopaedic Hospital Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Director, Orthopaedic Hospital Research Center, University of California, Los Angeles

Reviews

"In this brief review, it is impossible to cover all the nuances of vitamin D addressed in this book. Interested readers may want to peruse the book chapters to assess relevance to their personal interests. I regard this impressive text as a ‘‘must have’’ in the medical libraries of most hospitals. Clinicians and researchers with an interest in vitamin D may want their own personal copy for ready reference. I highly recommend it and congratulate the authors and editors in providing a much needed reference text on arguably one of the more important nutrients to our species." --American Journal of Human Biology

"In this remarkable compendium, the editors provide a fresh and comprehensive review of a multifaceted and sometimes controversial vitamin D. This third edition is not just an update, but a greatly expanded work organized to authoritatively cover the evidence for new roles of vitamin D in cardiovascular health, immunity, psychiatric disorders, and much more. In more than 100 chapters, experts span the history of vitamin D, update its molecular mechanism and chemistry, provide specifics of clinical use in disorders of the skeleton, and review progress in an array of diseases including diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. In this edition one finds new information for a broad audience including internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, basic scientists, and teachers. How does one define optimal vitamin D status? How does vitamin D affect innate immunity? What are the epigenetic modifications of the vitamin D receptor that contribute to its function? Are there other natural ligands for the vitamin D receptor? These are a part of the new increased scope of Vitamin D, Third Edition. If you are interested in vitamin D, you should have this book." --Mark S. Nanes, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA

"The Third Edition of the classic text Vitamin D is a superb summary of an important and topical issue. Its contributors are truly experts in the field and they have managed to comprehensively describe the biochemistry, pharmacology and effects of vitamin D as well as to eloquently weave in the relevant biology of bone, muscle, immunology and other relevant tissues. The 105 readable chapters offer a complete and well balanced mix of basic and clinical topics that provides an opportunity to understand the full breadth of vitamin D action. Each section represents an excellent summary of up-to-date information and, as a whole, this text offers an outstanding resource that will appeal to a broad spectrum of readers – from students to established clinicians and investigators." --Eric Orwoll, MD, Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Clinical Nutrition, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA

"The Third Edition of Vitamin D is well written, comprehensive and balanced. Several of the new chapters, such as Epigenetic Modifications and Wnt/ß-Catenin Signaling, have strayed away from the "traditional" vitamin D but the authors have put these topics very clearly into perspective in ways that will be valuable to those studying vitamin D action. The overall list of authors for this book is a virtual '"who's who" of vitamin D research, and the coverage of the topic is appropriately broad, including those matters in nutrition and epidemiology that have been the subject of much interest in recent years." --T. Jack Martin, AO MD DSC FRACP FRCPA FAA FRS, John Holt Fellow, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Bone, Joint & Cancer Unit, St Vincent's Institute, Victoria, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.