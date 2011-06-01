Vitamin D
3rd Edition
Volume Two
Description
The Third Edition of this classic compendium, Vitamin D, is the most comprehensive, authoritative reference available in the field. In two volumes and over 100 chapters, the editors and authors have marshaled all currently available data on the basic mechanisms, normal physiology and effects on disease of Vitamin D; they have laid out for the reader up-to-date and expert information on the role of vitamin D in health and many disorders. With new chapters on multiple cancers, this complete reference work is essential for anyone working in endocrinology, osteology, bone biology, or cancer research.
Volume One chapters cover the chemistry and metabolism of vitamin D, role in mineralization, other target organs, and general physiological effects. Volume Two is more clinically oriented addressing deficiency problems (including diagnosis, interactions in the endocrine system, and involvement in malignancies). Volumes One and Two are now sold separately in print. Volume One ISBN: 9780123870353; Volume Two ISBN: 9780123870346.
Key Features
- Most comprehensive, authoritative reference on Vitamin D
- Volumes One and Two now sold separately
- Volume One chapters cover the chemistry and metabolism of vitamin D, role in mineralization, other target organs, and general physiological effects
- Volume Two is more clinically oriented addressing deficiency problems (including diagnosis, interactions in the endocrine system, and involvement in malignancies)
- Offers 32 new chapters on squamous cell cancer, brain cancer, thyroid cancer and many more; new sections include emerging uses for treatments of auto-immune diseases and diabetes
- Over 600 illustrations and figures available on Companion website
Readership
Bone specialists, endocrinologists, basic scientists and researchers interested in vitamin D and osteoporosis prevention
Table of Contents
VOLUME ONE
SECTION I: CHEMISTRY, METABOLISM, CIRCULATION
1 Historical Overview of Vitamin D
Hector F. Deluca
2 Photobiology of Vitamin D
Michael F. Holick
3 The Activating Enzymes of Vitamin D Metabolism (25- and 1a-Hydroxylases)
Glenville Jones and David E. Prosser
4 CYP24A1: Structure, Function, and Physiological Role
Rene St. Arnaud
5 The Vitamin D Binding Protein: DBP
Roger Bouillon
6 Industrial Aspects of Vitamin D
Arnold L. Hirsch
SECTION II: MECHANISMS OF ACTION
7 VDR
J. Wesley Pike
8 Nuclear Vitamin D Receptor: Natural Ligands, Molecular Structure-Function, and Transcriptional Control of Vital Genes
Mark R. Haussler, Carol A. Haussler, Jui-Cheng Hsieh, Peter W. Jurutka, and G. Kerr Whitfield
9 Structural Basis for Ligand Activity in VDR
Dino Moras and Natacha Rochel
10 Coregulators of VDR-mediated Gene Expression
Paul McDonald and Diane R. Dowd
11 Target Genes of Vitamin D: Spatio-temporal Interaction of Chromatin, VDR and Response Elements
Carsten Carlberg
12 Epigenetic Modifications in Vitamin D Receptor Mediated Transrepression
Shigeaki Kato, Alexander Kouzmenko, Fumiaki Ohtake, and Ryoji Fujiki
13 Vitamin D and Wnt/ß-Catenin Signaling
Albert Munoz, José Manuel González-Sancho, and María Jesús Larriba
14 Vitamin D Response Element Binding Protein
John S. Adams, Thomas S. Lisse, Hong Chen, Mark S. Nanes, and Martin Hewison
15 Vitamin D Sterol/VDR Conformational Dynamics and Nongenomic Actions
Anthony W. Norman and Mathew T. Mizwicki
SECTION III: MINERAL AND BONE HOMEOSTASIS
16 Development of the Skeleton
Jane B. Lian, Gary S. Stein, Martin Montecino, Janet L. Stein, Andre J. van Wijnen
17 Vitamin D Regulation of Osteoblast Function
Renny Franchesci and Yan Li
18 Osteoclasts
F. Patrick Ross
19 Molecular Mechanisms for Regulation of Intestinal Calcium and Phosphate Absorption by Vitamin D
James Fleet and Ryan D. Schoch
20 The Calbindins: Calbindin-D28K and Calbindin-D9K and the Epithelial Calcium Channels TRPV5 and TRPV6
Sylvia Christakos, Leila Mady, and Puneet Dhawan
21 Mineralization
Adele Boskey and Eve Donnelly
22 VITAMIN D Regulation of Type I Collagen Expression in Bone
Barbara Kream and Alexander Lichtler
23 Target Genes: Bone Proteins
Howard Morris, Paul H. Anderson, Gerald J. Atkins, and David M. Findlay
24 Vitamin D and the Calcium-Sensing Receptor
Edward M. Brown
25 Effects of 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3 on Voltage-Sensitive Calcium Channels in Osteoblast Differentiation and Morphology
Mary Farach-Carson and William R. Thompson
SECTION IV: TARGETS
26 Vitamin D and the Kidney
Rajiv Kumar and Peter Tebben
27 Vitamin D and the Parathyroids
Justin Silver and Tally Neveh-Many
28 Cartilage
Barbara D. Boyan, Maryam Doroudi and Zvi Schwartz
29 Vitamin D and Oral Heath
Ariane Berdal, Muriel Molla, Vianney Descroix
30 The Role of Vitamin D and its Receptor in Skin and Hair Follicle Biology
Marie B. Demay
31 Vitamin D and the Cardiovascular System
David Gardner, Songcang Chen, Denis Glenn, and Wei Ni
32 Vitamin D: A Neurosteroid Affecting Brain Development and Function; Implications for Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders
John McGrath, Darryl Eyles, and Thomas Burne
33 Contributions of Genetically Modified Mouse Models to Understanding the Physiology and Pathophysiology of the 25-hydroxyvitamin D-1-alpha Hydroxylase Enzyme [1a(OH)ase] and the Vitamin D Receptor (VDR)
David Goltzman, Geoffrey N. Hendy, and Richard Kremer
SECTION V: HUMAN PHYSIOLOGY
34 Vitamin D: Role in the Calcium and Phosphorus Economies
Robert P. Heaney
35 Fetus, Neonate and Infant
Chris Kovacs
36 Vitamin D Deficiency and Calcium Absorption During Childhood
Steven A. Abrams
37 Adolescence and Acquisition of Peak Bone Mass
Connie Weaver, Rick Lewis, and Emma Liang
38 Vitamin D Metabolism in Pregnancy and Lactation
Bonny Specker, Natalie W. Thiex, and Heidi J. Kalkwarf
39 Vitamin D: Relevance in Reproductive Biology and Pathophysiological Implications in Reproductive Dysfunction
Hugh S. Taylor and Lubna Pal
40 Vitamin D and the Renin-Angiotensin System
Yan Chun Li
41 Parathyroid Hormone, Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein and Calcitonin
John J. Wysolmerski and Elizabeth Holt
42 FGF23/Klotho New Regulators of Vitamin D Metabolism
L. Darryl Quarles and Valentin David
43 The Role of the Vitamin D Receptor in Bile Acid Homeostasis
David J. Mangelsdorf, Daniel R. Schmidt, Steven A. Kliewer
44 Vitamin D and Fat
Clifford J. Rosen and Francisco J. A. de Paula
45 Extra-renal 1a-hydroxylase
Martin Hewison and John S. Adams
Section VI: Diagnosis and Management
46 Approach to the Patient
Michael P. Whyte
47 Detection of Vitamin D and Its Major Metabolites
Bruce W. Hollis
48 Bone Histomorphometry
Juliet E. Compston and Linda Skingle
49 Radiology
Judith E. Adams
50 High-Resolution Imagine Techniques for Bone Quality Assessment
Sharmila Majumdar, Andrew J. Burghardt, and Roland Krug
51 The Role of Vitamin D in Orthopaedic Surgery
Joseph M. Lane, Aasis Unnanuntana, and Brian J. Rebolledo
SECTION VII: NUTRITION, SUNLIGHT, GENETICS, AND VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY
52 Worldwide Vitamin D Status
Paul Lips and Natasja van Schoor
53 Sunlight, Vitamin D and Prostate Cancer Epidemiology
Gary G. Schwartz
54 Nutrition and lifestyle effects on vitamin D status
Susan J. Whiting and Mona S. Calvo
55 Bone Loss, Vitamin D and Bariatric Surgery: Nutrition, Obesity and Bariatric Surgery
Lenore Arab and Ian Yip
56 Genes and Risk of Disease
André G. Uitterlinden
57 The Pharmacology of Vitamin D
Reinhold Vieth
58 How to Define Optimal Vitamin D Status?
Roger Bouillon
VOLUME TWO
SECTION VIII: DISORDERS
59 The Hypocalcemic Disorders: Differential Diagnosis and Therapeutic Use of Vitamin D
Thomas O. Carpenter and Karl L. Insogna
60 Vitamin D Deficiency and Nutritional Rickets in Children
John M. Pettifor
61 Vitamin D and Osteoporosis
Peter R. Ebeling and John A. Eisman
62 Relevance of Vitamin D Deficiency in Adult Fracture and Fall Prevention
Heike Bischoff-Ferrari and Bess Dawson-Hughes
63 Clinical Disorders of Phosphate Homeostasis
Marc K. Drezner and Karen E. Hansen
64 Pseudo-vitamin D Deficiency
Francis H. Glorieux, Thomas Edouard, and René St-Arnaud
65 Hereditary 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D Resistant Rickets
Peter J. Malloy, David Feldman, and Dov Tiosano
66 Glucocorticoids and Vitamin D
Philip Sambrook
67 Drug and Hormone Effects on Vitamin D Metabolism
Sol Epstein and Barrie M. Weinstein
68 Vitamin D and Organ Transplantation
Elizabeth Shane and Emily M. Stein
69 Vitamin D and Bone Mineral Metabolism in Hepatogastrointestinal Diseases
Daniel Bikle
70 Vitamin D and Renal Disease
Adriana S. Dusso and Eduardo Slatopolsky
71 Idiopathic Hypercalciuria and Nephrolithiasis
Murray J. Favus and Fredric L. Coe
72 Hypercalcemia Due to Vitamin D Toxicity
John P. Bilezikian, Natalie E. Cusano, and Susan Thys-Jacobs
73 Vitamin D: Cardiovascular Effects and Vascular Calcification
Dwight A. Towler
SECTION IX: ANALOGS
74 New Analogs
Hector DeLuca and Lori A. Plum
75 Mechanisms for the Selective Actions of Vitamin D Analogs
Alex J. Brown
76 Analogs of Calcitriol
Annemieke Verstuyf, Pierre De Clercq, Roger Bouillon, Lieve Verlinden, Guy Eelen, and Maurits Vandewalle
77 Analogs and Fx Prevention
Noboru Kubodera and Fumiaki Takahashi
78 Non-Secosteroidal Ligands and Modulators
Keith R. Stayrook, Yanfei L. Ma, Matthew W. Carson, and Jeffrey A. Dodge
79 The bile acid derivatives lithocholic acid acetate and lithocholic acid propionate are functionally selective vitamin D receptor ligands
Makoto Makishima and Sachiko Yamada
80 CYP24A1 Regulation in Health and Disease
Martin Petkovich, Tina Epps, and Christian Helvig
81 Calcitriol and Analogs in the Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease
Ravi Thadhani and Ishir Bhan
SECTION X: CANCER
82 The Epidemiology of Vitamin D and Cancer Risk
Edward Giovannucci
83 Vitamin D: Cancer and Differentiation
Johannes P. T. M. van Leeuwen, Alberto Munoz, Marjolein van Driel, and David Feldman
84 Vitamin D Effects on Differentiation and Cell Cycle
George P. Studzinski, Elzbieta Gocek, and Michael Danilenko
85 Vitamin D Actions in Mammary Gland and Breast Cancer
Joellen Welsh
86 Vitamin D and Prostate Cancer
David Feldman and Aruna V. Krishnan
87 The VITAMIN D System and Colorectal Cancer Prevention
Heide S. Cross
88 Hematological Malignancy
H. Phillip Koeffler and Ryoko Okamoto
89 Vitamin D and Skin Cancer
Jean Y. Tang and Ervin H. Epstein
90 The Anti-Tumor Effects of Vitamin D in Other Cancers
Donald Trump and Candace Johnson
SECTION XI: IMMUNITY, INFLAMMATION, AND DISEASE
91 Vitamin D and Innate Immunity
John H. White
92 Control of Adaptive Immunity by Vitamin D Receptor Agonists
Luciano Adorini
93 The role of vitamin D in innate immunity: Antimicrobial Activity, Oxidative Stress and Barrier Function
Philip T. Liu
94 Vitamin D and Diabetes
Chantal Mathieu, Conny Gysemans, and Hannelie Korf
95 Vitamin D and Multiple Sclerosis
Colleen E. Hayes, Faye E. Nashold, Justin A. Spanier, Corwin D. Nelson, and Christopher G. Mayne
96 Vitamin D and Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Margherita Cantorna and Danny Bruce
97 Psoriasis and other Skin Diseases
Jörg Reichrath and Michael F. Holick
SECTION XII: THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS AND NEW ADVANCES
98 The Role of Vitamin D in Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertension
Bess Dawson-Hughes and Anastassios G. Pittas
99 Vitamin D Receptor Agonists in the Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
Mario Maggi, Annamaria Morelli, and Luciano Adorini
100 Sunlight protection by Vitamin D Compounds
Rebecca S. Mason, Katie M. Dixon, Vanessa Sequiera, and Clare Gordon-Thomas
101 The Role of Vitamin D in Osteoarthritis and Rheumatic Disease
Timothy M. McAlindon and M. Kyla Shea
102 Vitamin D and cardiovascular Disease
Harald Dobnig and Harald Sourij
103 Vitamin D, Childhood Wheezing, Asthma, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Carlos A. Camargo, Jonathan Mansbach, and Adit Ginde
104 Vitamin D and Skeletal Muscle Function
Robert U. Simpson and Lisa Ceglia
105 VITAL
JoAnn E. Manson
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 1st June 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123870346
About the Editor
David Feldman
David Feldman, MD, is Emeritus Professor of Medicine (Active) at Stanford University School of Medicine where he has been on the faculty since 1974. He has been a full professor since 1984 and was chief of the Endocrinology Division for 10 years. His laboratory studies the role of steroid hormone receptors, particularly the vitamin D receptor, and its mechanism of action. His current major research focus is hormone-dependent cancer including breast cancer and prostate cancer and the pathways by which vitamin D inhibits cancer growth. Professor Feldman is actively involved in both basic science approaches to the anti-cancer actions of vitamin D as well as to clinical trials studying the use of vitamin D in breast and prostate cancer. Professor Feldman was recently honored with an award for a Career of Outstanding Contributions to Vitamin D Research. He has authored over 290 medical research articles, reviews, editorials, and book chapters. In addition to being a co-editor of all four editions of OSTEOPOROSIS, he is the editor-in-chief of Vitamin D, just published in its third edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California, USA
J. Wesley Pike
Dr. Pike’s laboratory is focused on the molecular mechanisms whereby vitamin D, the sex steroids, and other systemic hormones regulate the production as well as cellular activity of bone-forming osteoblasts and bone-resorbing osteoclasts. A long-term area of interest has been in the actions of vitamin D. His laboratory has shown that these actions are mediated by a specific receptor that is localized to the nucleus of target cells and which functions as a transcription factor following activation by its hormonal vitamin D ligand. This research led to the molecular cloning of this factor and elucidation of its regulation and mechanism of action.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
John Adams
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chair for Research, UCLA-Orthopaedic Hospital Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Director, Orthopaedic Hospital Research Center, University of California, Los Angeles
Reviews
"In this brief review, it is impossible to cover all the nuances of vitamin D addressed in this book. Interested readers may want to peruse the book chapters to assess relevance to their personal interests. I regard this impressive text as a ‘‘must have’’ in the medical libraries of most hospitals. Clinicians and researchers with an interest in vitamin D may want their own personal copy for ready reference. I highly recommend it and congratulate the authors and editors in providing a much needed reference text on arguably one of the more important nutrients to our species." --American Journal of Human Biology
"In this remarkable compendium, the editors provide a fresh and comprehensive review of a multifaceted and sometimes controversial vitamin D. This third edition is not just an update, but a greatly expanded work organized to authoritatively cover the evidence for new roles of vitamin D in cardiovascular health, immunity, psychiatric disorders, and much more. In more than 100 chapters, experts span the history of vitamin D, update its molecular mechanism and chemistry, provide specifics of clinical use in disorders of the skeleton, and review progress in an array of diseases including diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. In this edition one finds new information for a broad audience including internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, basic scientists, and teachers. How does one define optimal vitamin D status? How does vitamin D affect innate immunity? What are the epigenetic modifications of the vitamin D receptor that contribute to its function? Are there other natural ligands for the vitamin D receptor? These are a part of the new increased scope of Vitamin D, Third Edition. If you are interested in vitamin D, you should have this book." --Mark S. Nanes, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA
"The Third Edition of the classic text Vitamin D is a superb summary of an important and topical issue. Its contributors are truly experts in the field and they have managed to comprehensively describe the biochemistry, pharmacology and effects of vitamin D as well as to eloquently weave in the relevant biology of bone, muscle, immunology and other relevant tissues. The 105 readable chapters offer a complete and well balanced mix of basic and clinical topics that provides an opportunity to understand the full breadth of vitamin D action. Each section represents an excellent summary of up-to-date information and, as a whole, this text offers an outstanding resource that will appeal to a broad spectrum of readers – from students to established clinicians and investigators." --Eric Orwoll, MD, Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Clinical Nutrition, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
"The Third Edition of Vitamin D is well written, comprehensive and balanced. Several of the new chapters, such as Epigenetic Modifications and Wnt/ß-Catenin Signaling, have strayed away from the "traditional" vitamin D but the authors have put these topics very clearly into perspective in ways that will be valuable to those studying vitamin D action. The overall list of authors for this book is a virtual '"who's who" of vitamin D research, and the coverage of the topic is appropriately broad, including those matters in nutrition and epidemiology that have been the subject of much interest in recent years." --T. Jack Martin, AO MD DSC FRACP FRCPA FAA FRS, John Holt Fellow, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Bone, Joint & Cancer Unit, St Vincent's Institute, Victoria, Australia