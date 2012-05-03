Vitamin D, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739318, 9781455743131

Vitamin D, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 38-1

1st Edition

Authors: Sol Epstein
eBook ISBN: 9781455743131
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739318
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd May 2012
Description

This issue features internationally renowned experts who have provided their expertise on a variety of topics related to the importance of vitamin D.  It was not until feed back loops were identified between Vitamin D production and parathyroid hormone, phosphate that it earned its place as a true endocrine hormone. Current social and economic conditions have brought it back into the limelight with outbreaks of rickets and osteomalacia even in developed countries. However its complex regulation, together with the identification and characterization of the vitamin D receptor and its role in influencing multiple genetic pathways and function has heralded a new era highlighting its importance in health and disease. This includes its role in auto immune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, diabetes mellitus, cancer especially breast and prostate, skin, neurological and cognitive disorders and infectious diseases such as tuberculosis. We now know that adequate levels of vitamin D it is important in preventing falls and fracture.  The need for supplementation and the amount recommended has also changed considerably from what we previously considered sufficient.  The ongoing development of selective active analogs of vitamin D targeted to specific organs and function leads to the exciting possibility of  improving outcomes of diseases associated with vitamin D regulation.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455743131
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739318

About the Authors

Sol Epstein Author

