Visually Memorable Neuroanatomy for Beginners
1st Edition
Description
The Illustrated Brain: Neuroanatomy Made Visually Memorable takes a close look at the anatomy of the human brain and teaches readers in a relatable way to identify and examine its structures. In contrast to large textbooks that deliver a superficial overview of the subject, this book explores the anatomy and physiology of the brain using mnemonic techniques and informative comic figures that presents brain regions at an introductory level, teaching readers how to easily identify. This volume is appropriate for undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and researchers in medicine, health sciences, and the biological sciences.
Key Features
- Features simplified illustrations for understanding the complicated neuroanatomy structures
- Introduces memorizing tips (mnemonics) to help students learn
- Describes how best to identify structures in cadaver specimens
- Includes comic-style figures to make neuroanatomy approachable for newcomers
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students in medicine, health sciences, and biological sciences, neuroscientists, clinicians, post-doctoral fellows, and researchers
Table of Contents
1. Morphology of brain, spinal cord
2. Somatic nerve, autonomic nerve
3. Cranial nerve, spinal nerve
4. Function of brain
5. Development of nervous system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199015
About the Author
Min Suk Chung
Dr. Min Suk Chung is Professor in the Department of Anatomy at Ajou University School of Medicine in Suwon, South Korea. He received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees from Yonsei University. With financial support of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, he launched Visible Korean (2000) to improve quantity and quality of the initial Visible Human Project (1991). He wishes, in the near future, to form a virtual image library capable of convenient and fast access for selecting images and downloading, which will include all data sets from the United States, Korea, and China. He is a visiting scholar at Stanford University and has a passion for outlining anatomical structures to facilitate medical learning and clinical practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ajou University School of Medicine, South Korea
Beom Sun Chung
Dr. Beom Sun Chung received his MD degree from Soonchunhyang University and is currently a MS/PhD student at Ajou University School of Medicine in South Korea. He is interested in anatomy education content (in particular the digital anatomy of the nervous system) and is a Teaching Assistant in the Department of Anatomy. His current research is focused on producing three-dimensional anatomical models for studying the effects of electromagnetic waves on the central and peripheral nervous systems, in cooperation with Swiss scientists of IT’IS Foundation (NEUROMAN project).
Affiliations and Expertise
Ajou University School of Medicine, South Korea