Visualization Handbook

Section One: Introduction by Johnson and Hansen Chapter 1. Overview of Visualization by Schroeder

Section Two: Scalar Field Visualization - Isosurfaces

Chapter 1. Accelerated Isosurface Extraction Approaches by Livnat Chapter 2. Time Dependent Isosurface Extraction by Shen Chapter 3. Optimal Isosurface Extraction by Scopigno, Cignoni, Montani and Puppo Chapter 4. Isosurface Extraction using Extrema Graphs by Koyamada and Takayuki Chapter 5. Isosurfaces and Level-Sets by Whitaker

Section Three: Scalar Field Visualization – Volume Rendering

Chapter 1. Overview of Volume Rendering by Arie Kaufman and Klaus Mueller Chapter 2. Volume Rendering using Splatting by Crawfis, Xue and Zhang Chapter 3. Multi-Dimensional Transfer Functions for Volume Rendering by Kniss, Kindlemann and Hansen Chapter 4. Preintegrated Volume Rendering by Kraus and Ertl Chapter 5. Hardware-Accelerated Volume Rendering by Pfister

Section Four: Vector Field Visualization

Chapter 1. Flow Visualization Overview by Weiskopf and Erlebacher Chapter 2. Flow Textures by Gordon Erlebacher, Jobard and Weiskopf Chapter 3. Detection and Visualization of Vortices by Jiang, Machiraju, and Thompson

Section Five: Tensor Field Visualization

Chapter 1. Oriented Tensor Reconstruction by Leonid Zhukov and Alan H. Barr Chapter 2. Diffusion Tensor MRI Visualization by Zang, Kindlemann and Laidlaw Chapter 3. Topological Methods for Tensor Visualization by Scheuermann and Tricoche

Section Six: Geometric Modeling for Visualization

Chapter 1. 3D Mesh Compression by Rossignac Chapter 2. Variational Modeling Methods for Visualization by Hagen and Hotz Chapter 3. Model Simplification by Cohen and Manocha

Section Seven: Virtual Environments for Visualization

Chapter 1. Direct Manipulation in Virtual Reality by Bryson Chapter 2. The Visual Haptic Workbench by Ikits and Brederson Chapter 3. Virtual Geographic Information Systems by Ribarsky Chapter 4. Visualization Using Virtual Reality by Loften, Chen and Rosenblum

Section Eight: Large-scale Data Visualization

Chapter 1. A Desktop Delivery: Access to Large Data Sets by Heermann and Pavlakos Chapter 2. Techniques for Visualizing Time-Varying Volume Data by Ma and Lum Chapter 3. Large Scale Data Visualization and Rendering: A Problem Driven Approach by McCormick and Ahrens Chapter 4. Issues and Architectures for Large Data Visualization by Pavlakos and Heermann Chapter 5. Consuming Network Bandwidth with Visapult by Bethel and Shalf

Section Nine: Visualization Software and Frameworks

Chapter 1. VTK – The Visualization Toolkit by Schroeder and Martin Chapter 2. Visualization in the SCIRun Problem Solving Environment by Parker et al. Chapter 3. NAG’s Iris Explorer by Walton Chapter 4. AVS and AVS Express by Favre and Valle Chapter 5. Vis5D, Cave5D and VisAD by Hibbard Chapter 6. Visualization with AVS by Manchester Visualization Center Chapter 7. ParaView by Ahrens, Geveci and Law Chapter 8. The Insight Toolkit (ITK) by Yoo Chapter 9. Amira- a Highly-interation system for Visual Data Analysis by Stalling, Westerhoff, Hege

Section Ten: Perceptual Issues in Visualization

Chapter 1. Extending Visualization to Perception: The Importance of Perception in Effective Communication of Information by Ebert Chapter 2. Art and Science Visualization by Interrante Chapter 3. Exploiting Human Visual Perception in Visualization by Chalmers and Cater

Section Eleven: Selected Topics and Applications

Chapter 1. Scalable Network Visualization by Eick Chapter 2. Visual Data Mining Techniques by Keim, Sips, Ankerst Chapter 3. Visualization in Weather and Climate Research by Middleton and Wilhelmson Chapter 4. Painting and Visualization by Kirby, Keefe, and Laidlaw Chapter 5. Visualization and Natural Control Systems for Microscopy by Taylor, Borland, Brooks , Falvo et al. Chapter 6. Visualization for Computational Accelerator Physics by Ma, Schussonan, Wilson