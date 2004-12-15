Visualization Handbook
1st Edition
Description
The Visualization Handbook provides an overview of the field of visualization by presenting the basic concepts, providing a snapshot of current visualization software systems, and examining research topics that are advancing the field.
This text is intended for a broad audience, including not only the visualization expert seeking advanced methods to solve a particular problem, but also the novice looking for general background information on visualization topics. The largest collection of state-of-the-art visualization research yet gathered in a single volume, this book includes articles by a “who’s who” of international scientific visualization researchers covering every aspect of the discipline, including: · Virtual environments for visualization · Basic visualization algorithms · Large-scale data visualization · Scalar data isosurface methods · Visualization software and frameworks · Scalar data volume rendering · Perceptual issues in visualization · Various application topics, including information visualization.
Key Features
- Edited by two of the best known people in the world on the subject; chapter authors are authoritative experts in their own fields;
- Covers a wide range of topics, in 47 chapters, representing the state-of-the-art of scientific visualization.
Readership
Engineers, computer scientists, economists, demographers, and medical practitioners concerned with modeling/visualization of large data sets.
Table of Contents
Visualization Handbook
Section One: Introduction by Johnson and Hansen Chapter 1. Overview of Visualization by Schroeder
Section Two: Scalar Field Visualization - Isosurfaces
Chapter 1. Accelerated Isosurface Extraction Approaches by Livnat Chapter 2. Time Dependent Isosurface Extraction by Shen Chapter 3. Optimal Isosurface Extraction by Scopigno, Cignoni, Montani and Puppo Chapter 4. Isosurface Extraction using Extrema Graphs by Koyamada and Takayuki Chapter 5. Isosurfaces and Level-Sets by Whitaker
Section Three: Scalar Field Visualization – Volume Rendering
Chapter 1. Overview of Volume Rendering by Arie Kaufman and Klaus Mueller Chapter 2. Volume Rendering using Splatting by Crawfis, Xue and Zhang Chapter 3. Multi-Dimensional Transfer Functions for Volume Rendering by Kniss, Kindlemann and Hansen Chapter 4. Preintegrated Volume Rendering by Kraus and Ertl Chapter 5. Hardware-Accelerated Volume Rendering by Pfister
Section Four: Vector Field Visualization
Chapter 1. Flow Visualization Overview by Weiskopf and Erlebacher Chapter 2. Flow Textures by Gordon Erlebacher, Jobard and Weiskopf Chapter 3. Detection and Visualization of Vortices by Jiang, Machiraju, and Thompson
Section Five: Tensor Field Visualization
Chapter 1. Oriented Tensor Reconstruction by Leonid Zhukov and Alan H. Barr Chapter 2. Diffusion Tensor MRI Visualization by Zang, Kindlemann and Laidlaw Chapter 3. Topological Methods for Tensor Visualization by Scheuermann and Tricoche
Section Six: Geometric Modeling for Visualization
Chapter 1. 3D Mesh Compression by Rossignac Chapter 2. Variational Modeling Methods for Visualization by Hagen and Hotz Chapter 3. Model Simplification by Cohen and Manocha
Section Seven: Virtual Environments for Visualization
Chapter 1. Direct Manipulation in Virtual Reality by Bryson Chapter 2. The Visual Haptic Workbench by Ikits and Brederson Chapter 3. Virtual Geographic Information Systems by Ribarsky Chapter 4. Visualization Using Virtual Reality by Loften, Chen and Rosenblum
Section Eight: Large-scale Data Visualization
Chapter 1. A Desktop Delivery: Access to Large Data Sets by Heermann and Pavlakos Chapter 2. Techniques for Visualizing Time-Varying Volume Data by Ma and Lum Chapter 3. Large Scale Data Visualization and Rendering: A Problem Driven Approach by McCormick and Ahrens Chapter 4. Issues and Architectures for Large Data Visualization by Pavlakos and Heermann Chapter 5. Consuming Network Bandwidth with Visapult by Bethel and Shalf
Section Nine: Visualization Software and Frameworks
Chapter 1. VTK – The Visualization Toolkit by Schroeder and Martin Chapter 2. Visualization in the SCIRun Problem Solving Environment by Parker et al. Chapter 3. NAG’s Iris Explorer by Walton Chapter 4. AVS and AVS Express by Favre and Valle Chapter 5. Vis5D, Cave5D and VisAD by Hibbard Chapter 6. Visualization with AVS by Manchester Visualization Center Chapter 7. ParaView by Ahrens, Geveci and Law Chapter 8. The Insight Toolkit (ITK) by Yoo Chapter 9. Amira- a Highly-interation system for Visual Data Analysis by Stalling, Westerhoff, Hege
Section Ten: Perceptual Issues in Visualization
Chapter 1. Extending Visualization to Perception: The Importance of Perception in Effective Communication of Information by Ebert Chapter 2. Art and Science Visualization by Interrante Chapter 3. Exploiting Human Visual Perception in Visualization by Chalmers and Cater
Section Eleven: Selected Topics and Applications
Chapter 1. Scalable Network Visualization by Eick Chapter 2. Visual Data Mining Techniques by Keim, Sips, Ankerst Chapter 3. Visualization in Weather and Climate Research by Middleton and Wilhelmson Chapter 4. Painting and Visualization by Kirby, Keefe, and Laidlaw Chapter 5. Visualization and Natural Control Systems for Microscopy by Taylor, Borland, Brooks , Falvo et al. Chapter 6. Visualization for Computational Accelerator Physics by Ma, Schussonan, Wilson
Details
- No. of pages:
- 984
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 15th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481647
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123875822
About the Author
Charles Hansen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utah Salt Lake City, Utah
Chris R. Johnson
Professor Johnson directs the Scientific Computing and Imaging Institute at the University of Utah where he is a Distinguished Professor of Computer Science and holds faculty appointments in the Departments of Physics and Bioengineering. His research interests are in the areas of scientific computing and scientific visualization.
Dr. Johnson founded the SCI research group in 1992, which has since grown to become the SCI Institute employing over 100 faculty, staff and students. Professor Johnson serves on several international journal editorial boards, as well as on advisory boards to several national research centers. Professor Johnson has received several awards, including the the NSF Presidential Faculty Fellow (PFF) award from President Clinton in 1995 and the Governor's Medal for Science and Technology from Governor Michael Leavitt in 1999. In 2003 he received the Distinguished Professor Award from the University of Utah. In 2004 he was elected a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) and in 2005 he was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Computer Science, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah