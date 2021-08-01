COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Visualization and Mind Mapping in Artificial Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128201190

Visualization and Mind Mapping in Artificial Intelligence

1st Edition

Author: José Guerrero
Paperback ISBN: 9780128201190
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
130.00
148.00
272.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In the near future, we will see an increase in the development and use of all sorts of AI applications. Some of the more promising areas will be Finance, Healthcare, IoT, Manufacturing, Journalism, and Cybersecurity. Many of these applications generate a great amount of complex information. Natural Language Understanding is one of the most clear examples. Traditional ways of visualizing complex information, namely linear text, web pages and hyperlink based applications, have serious productivity problems. Users need a lot of time to visualize the information and have problems to see the whole picture of the results. Mind mapping is probably the only way of reducing the problems inherent to these traditional ways of visualizing complex information.

Most people have no clear idea about the advantages of mind mapping or the problems created by the traditional ways of visualizing complex information. The goal of Visualization in Artificial Intelligence is to provide readers with an introduction to mind mapping, to the problems of using traditional ways of visualizing complex information and as an introduction to mind mapping automation and its integration into Artificial Intelligence applications like NLU and others.

As more applications of Artificial Intelligence are developed in the near future, the need for the improvement of the visualization of the information generated will increase exponentially. Information overload will soon also happen in AI applications. This will diminish the advantages of using AI. Author José Maria Guerrero is a long-time expert in mind mapping and visualization techniques. In this book, he introduces readers to a technique called MindManager that can considerably reduce the problems associated with the interpretation of complex information generated by Artificial Intelligence software.

Key Features

  • Provides coverage of the fundamentals of mind mapping and visualization applied to Artificial Intelligence applications
  • Includes coverage of the scientific bases for mind mapping for the visualization of complex information
  • Introduces the author's MindManager toolkit for the readers to use in development of new visualization and mind mapping techniques
  • Includes case studies and real-world applications of MindManager for AI applications, including examples using IBM Watson NLU

Readership

Engineers, biomedical engineers, and researchers in neural networks, as well as computer scientists researching artificial intelligence and its applications

Table of Contents

  1. Complex information generated by AI applications
    2. Visualization of complex information
    3. Problems of traditional methods of visualizing complex information
    4. Mind mapping as a solution
    5. Mind mapping scientific basis
    6. Mind mapping automation
    7. MindManager mind maps
    8. Integration of mind mapping in AI applications
    9. Examples using IBM Watson NLU

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128201190

About the Author

José Guerrero

José Mara Guerrero is a Lecturer at Barcelona Activa, Aynutamiento de Barcelona, Spain and an IT Consultant at Setting Consultoría. He holds a Masters of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Químico de Sarriá, Barcelona, Spain. He also holds a Master in International Trade from EAE, Barcelona, Spain. From 1989 to 2018, he was CEO of Infoseg S.A. Through his career he has been a lecturer, IT consultant, programmer, and developer of a variety of commercial software applications, including Quantum Chemistry Configuration Interaction, Computer Diagnosis in Medicine, Logistics Control, Management of a Hospital Admissions Department, and Animal Health Control, among many others. He has been a pioneer in the development of Visualization programs and Mind Mapping techniques for Artificial Intelligence applications. He is the author of a chapter on Data Visualization in Federal Data Science: Transforming Government and Agricultural Policy Using Artificial Intelligence, edited by Batarseh and Chang, Academic Press, 2017. José has been working in software development since 1974, mind mapping since 1987, mind mapping automation since 2005, and AI since 2015.

Affiliations and Expertise

Barcelona Activa, Aynutamiento de Barcelona, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.