Visual Psychophysics and Physiology
1st Edition
A Volume Dedicated to Lorrin Riggs
Description
Visual Psychophysics and Physiology: A Volume Dedicated to Lorrin Riggs illustrates a particular approach to the study of vision. It also celebrates Lorrin Riggs' retirement from formal teaching duties. During his teaching career Riggs advised and directed about fifty doctoral and postdoctoral students, many of whom wrote the chapters that make up this volume. The book is organized into six parts. Part 1 explains the approach to the study of vision, thus providing the philosophical theme for the chapters that follow. Part 2 on physiological mechanisms presents examples of comparative and physiological investigations. Part 3 on sensitivity and adaptation examines new research that bears directly upon the classical problems of visual psychophysics. Here, there is an initial concern with measurement, visual sensitivity, scaling, and adaptation. Part 4 discusses research on color vision while Part 5 on acuity, contrast, and movement considers some of the factors that contribute to these perceptions. Part 6 deals with applications of visual science to other disciplines. Specific examples are given that link visual research with ophthalmology, child development, and the investigation of cognitive variables such as meaning, activation, and so forth.
Table of Contents
Dedication-Doris and Lorrin Riggs
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
1. Light, Mind, and Matter
Physiological Mechanisms
2. Retinal Mechanisms of Color Vision
3. Electrophysiological and Psychophysical Determinations of Temporal Integration in Turtle
4. Visual Function in Amphibia: Some Unresolved Issues
5. Color Vision in Goldfish: A Comparison of Psychophysical and Neurophysiological Findings
6. Cone Pigment Regeneration in Frogs and Humans
7. Some Comments on the Functional Significance of Centrifugal Fibers to the Vertebrate Retina
8. Receptor Sensitivity and Pigment Migration to Ionizing Radiation and Light in the Noctuid Moth
9. Visual Cells in the Pons of the Cat
10. Properties of Cortical Inhibition in Directionally Selective Neurons: Some Neurophysiological Parallels to the Perception of Movement
Sensitivity and Adaptation
11. "Compression" of Retinal Responsivity: V-log/Functions and Increment Thresholds
12. Psychophysical and Physiological Tests of Proposed Physiological Mechanisms of Light Adaptation
13. Discriminability and Ratio Scaling
14. Suppressive Interactions between Fused Patterns
15. The Influence of Color on Binocular Rivalry
Color Vision
16. Ten Years of Research with the Minimally Distinct Border
17. Increment Thresholds: Sensitization Produced by Hue Differences
18. π-Mechanisms and Cone Fundamentals
19. The Bezold-Brucke Effect and Its Complement, Hue Constancy
20. The Stiles-Crawford II Effect at High Bleaching Levels
21. VECP: Its Spectral Sensitivity
22. Studies of Form-Contingent Color Aftereffects
23. On Identifying Detectors
Acuity, Contrast, and Movement
24. A Discourse on Edges
25. Contrast Sensitivity and Spatial Summation in Frog and Eel Retinal Ganglion Cells
26. Subjective Contours, Visual Acuity, and Line Contrast
27. Effects of Fixational Eye Movements on Contrast Sensitivity
28. Saccadic Eye Movements and the Perception of a Clear and Continuous Visual World
29. Potentials That Precede Small Saccades
30. A Spatial Interference Effect with Stereoscopic Visual Acuity and the Tuning of Depth-Sensitive Channels
31. Assessment of Visual Acuity in Infants
32. Spatial Summation in Motion Perception
33. Apparent Motion and the Motion Detector
34. Visual Sensitivity to Moving Stimuli: Data and Theory
Applied Topics
35. Effect of the Aberrations of the Eye on Visual Perception
36. Patterned Elicited ERGs and VECPs in Amblyopia and Infant Vision
37. Visually Evoked Cortical Potentials in Children with Hereditary Macular Degenerations
38. On the Road to Specific Information in Evoked Potentials
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147781