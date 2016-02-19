Visual Psychophysics and Physiology: A Volume Dedicated to Lorrin Riggs illustrates a particular approach to the study of vision. It also celebrates Lorrin Riggs' retirement from formal teaching duties. During his teaching career Riggs advised and directed about fifty doctoral and postdoctoral students, many of whom wrote the chapters that make up this volume. The book is organized into six parts. Part 1 explains the approach to the study of vision, thus providing the philosophical theme for the chapters that follow. Part 2 on physiological mechanisms presents examples of comparative and physiological investigations. Part 3 on sensitivity and adaptation examines new research that bears directly upon the classical problems of visual psychophysics. Here, there is an initial concern with measurement, visual sensitivity, scaling, and adaptation. Part 4 discusses research on color vision while Part 5 on acuity, contrast, and movement considers some of the factors that contribute to these perceptions. Part 6 deals with applications of visual science to other disciplines. Specific examples are given that link visual research with ophthalmology, child development, and the investigation of cognitive variables such as meaning, activation, and so forth.

Table of Contents



Dedication-Doris and Lorrin Riggs

List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

1. Light, Mind, and Matter

Physiological Mechanisms

2. Retinal Mechanisms of Color Vision

3. Electrophysiological and Psychophysical Determinations of Temporal Integration in Turtle

4. Visual Function in Amphibia: Some Unresolved Issues

5. Color Vision in Goldfish: A Comparison of Psychophysical and Neurophysiological Findings

6. Cone Pigment Regeneration in Frogs and Humans

7. Some Comments on the Functional Significance of Centrifugal Fibers to the Vertebrate Retina

8. Receptor Sensitivity and Pigment Migration to Ionizing Radiation and Light in the Noctuid Moth

9. Visual Cells in the Pons of the Cat

10. Properties of Cortical Inhibition in Directionally Selective Neurons: Some Neurophysiological Parallels to the Perception of Movement

Sensitivity and Adaptation

11. "Compression" of Retinal Responsivity: V-log/Functions and Increment Thresholds

12. Psychophysical and Physiological Tests of Proposed Physiological Mechanisms of Light Adaptation

13. Discriminability and Ratio Scaling

14. Suppressive Interactions between Fused Patterns

15. The Influence of Color on Binocular Rivalry

Color Vision

16. Ten Years of Research with the Minimally Distinct Border

17. Increment Thresholds: Sensitization Produced by Hue Differences

18. π-Mechanisms and Cone Fundamentals

19. The Bezold-Brucke Effect and Its Complement, Hue Constancy

20. The Stiles-Crawford II Effect at High Bleaching Levels

21. VECP: Its Spectral Sensitivity

22. Studies of Form-Contingent Color Aftereffects

23. On Identifying Detectors

Acuity, Contrast, and Movement

24. A Discourse on Edges

25. Contrast Sensitivity and Spatial Summation in Frog and Eel Retinal Ganglion Cells

26. Subjective Contours, Visual Acuity, and Line Contrast

27. Effects of Fixational Eye Movements on Contrast Sensitivity

28. Saccadic Eye Movements and the Perception of a Clear and Continuous Visual World

29. Potentials That Precede Small Saccades

30. A Spatial Interference Effect with Stereoscopic Visual Acuity and the Tuning of Depth-Sensitive Channels

31. Assessment of Visual Acuity in Infants

32. Spatial Summation in Motion Perception

33. Apparent Motion and the Motion Detector

34. Visual Sensitivity to Moving Stimuli: Data and Theory

Applied Topics

35. Effect of the Aberrations of the Eye on Visual Perception

36. Patterned Elicited ERGs and VECPs in Amblyopia and Infant Vision

37. Visually Evoked Cortical Potentials in Children with Hereditary Macular Degenerations

38. On the Road to Specific Information in Evoked Potentials

Subject Index



