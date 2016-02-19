Visual Perception: Theory and Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244204, 9781483189147

Visual Perception: Theory and Practice

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: Terry Caelli
eBook ISBN: 9781483189147
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Visual Perception: Theory and Practice focuses on the theory and practice of visual perception, with emphasis on technologies used in vision research and in visual information processing. Central areas of vision research including spatial vision, motion perception, and color are discussed. Light and optics, convolutions and Fourier methods, and network theory and systems are also examined.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of language and processes underlying specific areas of vision such as measures of neural activity, feature specificity, and individual cells and psychophysics. The reader is then systematically introduced to the more essential properties of light and optics relevant to visual perception; the use of convolutions, Fourier series, and Fourier transform to model processes in visual perception; and network theory and systems. Subsequent chapters deal with the geometry of visual perception; spatial vision; the perception of motion; and some specific issues in visual perception, including color perception, binocular vision, and steriopsis.

This monograph is intended for students, practitioners, and investigators in physiology.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction: Languages, Processes, and Perception

References

Part I. Technology Relevant to Visual Perception

2. Light and Introductory Optics

2.1. On the Nature of Light

2.2. Common Light Sources in Vision Research

2.3. Introductory Optics

2.4. Some Optical Systems

2.5. Conclusions

References

3. Convolutions and Fourier Methods

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Fourier series and Fourier Transform

3.3. The Discrete Fourier Transform

3.4. Linear Systems, Modulation Transfer Functions, and Filtering

3.5. Digital Image Processing and the Fourier Transform

3.6. Convolutions, Autocorrelations, and other Transforms

3.7. Fourier Transform Routines

3.8. Summary and Conclusions

References

4. Network Theory and Systems

4.1. Introduction to Networks

4.2. Networks in Vision

4.3. Statistical and Probability Analyses of Systems

4.4. Summary

References

5. Introduction to Geometric Structures

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Projective and Affine Geometries

5.3. Vector Analysis and Metrics

5.4. Some Properties of Curves

5.5. Properties of Surfaces

5.6. Transformations of Curves and Surfaces

5.7. Special Topics

5.8. Conclusions

References

Part II. Applications and Current Approaches to Visual Perception

6. Spatial Vision

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Contrast and Intensity Perception

6.3. Texture Perception

6.4. Contours and Illusions (Mechanisms)

6.5. Spatial Equivalences and Perceptual Invariants

References

7. The Perception of Motion

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Psychophysics of Real Motion PerceptionRelativistic Perspective

7.3. Transformations and Analysis in Motion PerceptionDepth Effects

7.4. Apparent Motion

7.5. Conclusions

References

8. Specific Issues in Vision

8.1. Colour Vision

8.2. Stereopsis

8.3. Conclusion

References

9. Conclusion

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189147

About the Author

Terry Caelli

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.