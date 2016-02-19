Visual Perception: Theory and Practice focuses on the theory and practice of visual perception, with emphasis on technologies used in vision research and in visual information processing. Central areas of vision research including spatial vision, motion perception, and color are discussed. Light and optics, convolutions and Fourier methods, and network theory and systems are also examined.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of language and processes underlying specific areas of vision such as measures of neural activity, feature specificity, and individual cells and psychophysics. The reader is then systematically introduced to the more essential properties of light and optics relevant to visual perception; the use of convolutions, Fourier series, and Fourier transform to model processes in visual perception; and network theory and systems. Subsequent chapters deal with the geometry of visual perception; spatial vision; the perception of motion; and some specific issues in visual perception, including color perception, binocular vision, and steriopsis.

This monograph is intended for students, practitioners, and investigators in physiology.