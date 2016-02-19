Visual Perception: Theory and Practice
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Description
Visual Perception: Theory and Practice focuses on the theory and practice of visual perception, with emphasis on technologies used in vision research and in visual information processing. Central areas of vision research including spatial vision, motion perception, and color are discussed. Light and optics, convolutions and Fourier methods, and network theory and systems are also examined.
Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of language and processes underlying specific areas of vision such as measures of neural activity, feature specificity, and individual cells and psychophysics. The reader is then systematically introduced to the more essential properties of light and optics relevant to visual perception; the use of convolutions, Fourier series, and Fourier transform to model processes in visual perception; and network theory and systems. Subsequent chapters deal with the geometry of visual perception; spatial vision; the perception of motion; and some specific issues in visual perception, including color perception, binocular vision, and steriopsis.
This monograph is intended for students, practitioners, and investigators in physiology.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Languages, Processes, and Perception
References
Part I. Technology Relevant to Visual Perception
2. Light and Introductory Optics
2.1. On the Nature of Light
2.2. Common Light Sources in Vision Research
2.3. Introductory Optics
2.4. Some Optical Systems
2.5. Conclusions
References
3. Convolutions and Fourier Methods
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Fourier series and Fourier Transform
3.3. The Discrete Fourier Transform
3.4. Linear Systems, Modulation Transfer Functions, and Filtering
3.5. Digital Image Processing and the Fourier Transform
3.6. Convolutions, Autocorrelations, and other Transforms
3.7. Fourier Transform Routines
3.8. Summary and Conclusions
References
4. Network Theory and Systems
4.1. Introduction to Networks
4.2. Networks in Vision
4.3. Statistical and Probability Analyses of Systems
4.4. Summary
References
5. Introduction to Geometric Structures
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Projective and Affine Geometries
5.3. Vector Analysis and Metrics
5.4. Some Properties of Curves
5.5. Properties of Surfaces
5.6. Transformations of Curves and Surfaces
5.7. Special Topics
5.8. Conclusions
References
Part II. Applications and Current Approaches to Visual Perception
6. Spatial Vision
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Contrast and Intensity Perception
6.3. Texture Perception
6.4. Contours and Illusions (Mechanisms)
6.5. Spatial Equivalences and Perceptual Invariants
References
7. The Perception of Motion
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Psychophysics of Real Motion PerceptionRelativistic Perspective
7.3. Transformations and Analysis in Motion PerceptionDepth Effects
7.4. Apparent Motion
7.5. Conclusions
References
8. Specific Issues in Vision
8.1. Colour Vision
8.2. Stereopsis
8.3. Conclusion
References
9. Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189147