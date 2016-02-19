Vistas in Botany - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080098494, 9781483153391

Vistas in Botany

1st Edition

A Volume in Honour of the Bicentenary of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Editors: W. B. Turrill R.C. Rollins G. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483153391
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 564
Description

Vistas in Botany features the study of life histories of plants, their development from spore or seed through vegetative phases up to the diverse phenomena of reproduction needs. This book is a compilation of studies and research conducted by several botanists that discuss topics such as the taxonomy general principles and Angiosperms; plant biochemistry; causal plant ecology; plant geography; cytology; genes, chromosomes, and evolution; viruses; bacteria; fungi; Bryophyta; Pteridophyta; Gymnospermae; and plant physiology. This publication is valuable to botanical specialists who wish to obtain updated knowledge in botany or phytology, and to students conducting research on the science of plant life.

Table of Contents


Editor's Preface

The Royal Botanic Gardens

Taxonomy General Principles and Angiosperms

A Vista in Plant Anatomy

Plant Biochemistry

Causal Plant Ecology

Grundfragen und Aufgaben der Pflanzensoziologie

Plant Geography

Palaeobotany in Great Britain

Cytology

Genes, Chromosomes, and Evolution

Viruses

Bacteria

Phycology in Retrospect and Anticipation

Fungi

Bryophyta

Pteridophyta

Gymnospermae

Plant Physiology

Index

Details

No. of pages:
564
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1959
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153391

About the Editor

W. B. Turrill

R.C. Rollins

G. Taylor

Ratings and Reviews

