Vistas in Botany
1st Edition
A Volume in Honour of the Bicentenary of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Description
Vistas in Botany features the study of life histories of plants, their development from spore or seed through vegetative phases up to the diverse phenomena of reproduction needs. This book is a compilation of studies and research conducted by several botanists that discuss topics such as the taxonomy general principles and Angiosperms; plant biochemistry; causal plant ecology; plant geography; cytology; genes, chromosomes, and evolution; viruses; bacteria; fungi; Bryophyta; Pteridophyta; Gymnospermae; and plant physiology. This publication is valuable to botanical specialists who wish to obtain updated knowledge in botany or phytology, and to students conducting research on the science of plant life.
Table of Contents
Editor's Preface
The Royal Botanic Gardens
Taxonomy General Principles and Angiosperms
A Vista in Plant Anatomy
Plant Biochemistry
Causal Plant Ecology
Grundfragen und Aufgaben der Pflanzensoziologie
Plant Geography
Palaeobotany in Great Britain
Cytology
Genes, Chromosomes, and Evolution
Viruses
Bacteria
Phycology in Retrospect and Anticipation
Fungi
Bryophyta
Pteridophyta
Gymnospermae
Plant Physiology
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153391