Vision in Vehicles VII

Chapter headings and selected papers: Preface. Keynote Lecture. An international perspective on vision in vehicles (J. Breen). Driver's Vision. Driver fatigue as identified by saccadic and blink indicators (N. Galley et al.). Foveal and Peripheral Task Performance. Drivers' ability to acquire in-car information presented in the peripheral field of view without fixating - a simulator study (L. Nilsson et al.). Ageing. Older drivers' pedestrian detection times surrounding head-up versus head-down speedometer glances (R.J. Kiefer). Fatigue. Waking up at the wheel: accidents, attention and the time-gap experience (P. Chapman et al.). Road Transport Informatics. Jaguar cars' near infrared night vision system - overview of human factors research to date (P. Barham et al.). Intelligent Driver Support Systems. Towards predicting driver intentions from patterns of eye fixations (A. Liu). Visual Scanning. Looking for danger: drivers' eye movements in hazardous situations (P. Chapman, G. Underwood). Visual Steering Control. Peripheral detection rates in drivers (D.E. Crundall et al.). Artificial vision for a motorcycle (M. Kourogi, Y. Muraoka). Speed and Distance Perception. Vehicle's motion detection: influence of road layout and relation with visual driver's assessment (J. Santos et al.). Perception of 'Time-to-Collision'. Distance over-estimation of vehicle rear lights in fog (V. Cavallo et al.). Visual Demand. Visual allocation of expert and novice drivers (T.C. Lansdown et al.). Visibility and Conspicuity. Understanding the role of blind spots around heavy goods vehicles: perception, measurement and 3D visualisation (C. Larue, D. Giguère). Route Guidance Systems. Combining dynamic route information panels with other signs: its effect on driver information intake (W. Janssen et al.).
The Seventh International Conference series on Vision in Vehicles was held in Marseilles in September 1997. This event was run in conjunction with the Applied Vision Association, the Ergonomics Society and with the participation of INRETS (Institut National de Recherche sur les Transports et leur Sécurité).
This volume presents the selected and edited proceedings. The papers at the conference were ordered into sessions, from driver-specific aspects to interfacing with the new in-vehicle systems. These sessions are mirrored in the ordering of the chapters. The conference is long established and regularly draws representatives from the key international research centres working in this popular and diverse transportation area.
For optometrists, ergonomists, psychologists and engineers.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1999
- Published:
- 17th December 1999
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080436715
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913124
I.D. Brown Author
Cambridge, UK
S.P. Taylor Author
C.M. Haslegrave Author
University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
A.G. Gale Editor
University of Derby, UK