Vision in Vehicles VI

Chapter headings and selected papers: Preface. Driver's Visual Search Behaviour. Modelling changes in eye fixation patterns while driving (A. Liu et al.). Visual Inputs to Vehicle Steering. Forced peripheral vision driving paradigm: evidence for the hypothesis that car drivers learn to keep in lane with peripheral vision (H. Summala). Perception of 'Time to Collision'. Effects of distance and speed on time to arrival estimation in an automobile: two classes of time? (M.A. Recarte, L.M. Nunes). Simulated Driving Performance. Task-induced fatigue effects on simulated driving performance (P.A. Desmond, G. Matthews). Head Up Displays. Defining the "HUD Benefit Time Window" (R.J. Kiefer). Optimising Comprehension of Road Signs. Optimising the legibility of symbol signs (F. Schieber). Vehicle Conspicuity. The effects of cognitive style in a laboratory investigation of motorcycle conspicuity (M.P. Langham). Night Driving Accidents. Evaluation of the human factors implications of Jaguar's first prototype near infrared night vision system (P. Barham et al.). Workload Demands of In Vehicle Displays. Modelling the relationship between driver n-vehicle visual demands and accident occurrence (W.W. Wierwille, L. Tijerina). Human Factors of In-Vehicle Displays. In-car visual strategies and information processing (A. Pottier). Road Environment and Driver Behaviour. Self-explaining roads: subjective categorisation of road environments (J. Theeuwes). Environmental Sources of Perceptual Impairment. New aspects of minimum requirements for windscreen standards (W. Schneider). Dealing with Visual Impairment. The Effect of partial restrictions of visibility when driving an industrial vehicle (J.F. Schouller, F. Hella). Author index. Subject index.
The original concept for the Vision in Vehicle series of international conferences was born from discussions within the Applied Vision Association which led eventually to the first conference being held in 1985. Ten years of progress later and this volume presents the selected and edited proceedings of the Sixth International Conference on Vision in Vehicles (VIV6) which was held at the University of Derby, 13-16 September 1995. The meeting was organised in association with the Applied Vision Association and the Ergonomics Society.
The conference is unique in the eclectic mix of disciplines which are attracted to the meetings and this enables research inssues to be considered in very broad contexts.
For psychologists, ergonomists, engineers, vehicle designers and others.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1998
- Published:
- 17th December 1998
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913025
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080435794
@from:Rosamond Gianutsos @qu:...the authors come from a range of specialties including human factors engineering, psychology, and at least one article comes from an optometric source. While some of the papers are narrow in their focus, many address broader themes and will fascinate behavioral optometrists. @source:Journal of Optometric Vision Development
A. Gale Editor
Applied Vision Research Unit, University of Derby, Mickleover, Derby DE3 5GX, UK.
I.D. Brown Editor
Cambridge, UK
S.P. Taylor Editor
C.M. Haslegrave Editor
University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK