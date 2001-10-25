Vision: From Neurons to Cognition, Volume 134
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of contributors. Preface.
- Glutamate-mediated responses in developing retinal ganglion cells (L.C. Liets, L.M. Chalupa).
- The dynamics of primate retinal ganglion cells (E. Kaplan, E. Benardete).
- BDNF/TRKB signaling in the developmental sculpting of visual connections (D.O. Frost).
- Thalamic relay functions (S.M. Sherman).
- Higher-order motion processing in the pulvinar (C. Casanova, L. Merabet, A. Desautels, K. Minville).
- Response properties in the pulvinar complex after neonatal ablation of the primary visual cortex (A. Desautels, C. Casanova).
- The superior colliculus and its control of fixation behavior via projections to brainstem omnipause neurons (A. Bergeron, D. Guitton).
- A possible role of the superior colliculus in eye-hand coordination (L. Lünenburger, R. Kleiser, V. Stuphorn, L.E. Miller, K.-P. Hoffmann).
- Look and see: How the brain moves your eyes about (P.H. Schiller, E.J. Tehovnik).
- Nonvisual influences on visual-information processing in the superior colliculus (B.E. Stein, W. Jiang, M. Wallace, T. Stanford).
- Beyond the classical receptive field in the visual cortex (R. Freeman).
- Processing of second-order stimuli in the visual cortex (C.L. Baker, Jr., I. Mareschal).
- The role of feedback connections in shaping the responses of visual cortical neurons (J. Bullier, J.-M. Hupé, A.C. James, P. Girard).
- Cortical mechanisms of binocular stereoscopic vision (A.J. Parker, B.G. Cumming).
- Cortical plasticity revealed by circumscribed retinal lesions or artificial scotomas (B. Dreher, W. Burke, M.B. Calford).
- Neural analysis of visual information during locomotion (H. Sherk, G.A. Fowler).
- Behavioral cartography of visual functions in cat parietal cortex: areal and laminar dissociations (S.G. Lomber).
- Visual Cortex organization in primates: theories of V3 and adjoining visual areas (J.H. Kaas, D.C. Lyon).
- From attentional gating in macaque primary visual cortex to dyslexia in humans (T.R. Vidyasagar).
- Different spaces and different times for perception and action (M.A. Goodale).
- Asymmetrical masking between radial and parallel motion flow in transparent displays (M. Iordanova, M. W. von Grünau).
- Speculations on the neural basis of islands of blindsight (R.Fendrich, C. M. Wessinger, M.S. Gazzaniga).
- "Seeing" in the blind hemifield following hemispherectomy (A. Ptito, A. Fortin, M. Ptito).
- Visual pathways following cerebral hemispherectomy (D. Boire, H. Théoret, M. Ptito).
- From visual consciousness to spectral absorption in the human retina (J. Faubert, V. Diaconu).
- Tickling the brain: studying visual sensation, perception and cognition by transcranial magnetic stimulation (A. Cowey, V. Walsh).
- The metamodal organization of the brain (A. Pascual-Leone, R. Hamilton).
- When the auditory cortex turns visual (M. Ptito, J.-F. Giguère, D. Boire, D. Frost, C. Casanova).
- Attentional selection and the processing of task-irrelevant information: insights from fMRI examinations of the stroop task (M.T. Banich, M.P. Milham, B.L. Jacobson, A. Webb, T. Wszalek, N.J. Cohen, A.F. Kramer).
- Object-based attention and object working memory: overlapping processes revealed by selective interference effects in humans
(L.L. Barnes, J.K. Nelson, P.A. Reuter-Lorenz).
Subject Index.
Description
Internationally renowned researchers discuss how the various parts of the brain process and integrate visual signals, providing up to date original findings, reviews, and theoretical proposals on visual processing.
This book addresses the basic mechanisms of visual perception as well as issues such as neuronal plasticity, functional reorganization and recovery, residual vision, and sensory substitution. Knowledge of the basic mechanisms by which our brain can analyze, reconstruct, and interpret images in the external world is of fundamental importance for our capacity to understand the nature and causes of visual deficits, such as those resulting from ischemia, abnormal development, neuro-degenerative disorders, and normal aging. It is also essential to our goal of developing better therapeutic strategies, such as early diagnosis, visual training, behavioral rehabilitation of visual functions, and visual implants.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- Published:
- 25th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929521
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444505866
About the Editors
C. Casanova Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole d'Optometrie et Centre de Recherche en Sciences Neurologiques, Université de Montréal, Montreal PQ H3C 3J7, Canada
M. Ptito Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole d'Optometrie et Centre de Recherche en Sciences Neurologiques, Université de Montréal, Montreal PQ H3C 3J7, Canada