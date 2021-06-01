Vishwanath - Freshwater Fishes of the Eastern Himalayas
1st Edition
Description
Freshwater Fishes of the Eastern Himalayas provides a guide to describe the internationally accepted methods used in the accurate identification of fishes, morphometry, i.e., body proportions, meristics, i.e., counts of countable characters, viz., scales, fin rays, pores, vertebrae etc., characters of bones wherever necessary, special characters, viz., serrations of fin spines, axillary lobes, lobes, color patterns, etc. All the available taxa of the region are covered, making this an essential reference that provides the original description of genera and species. Diagnostic characters in the book can be easily examined by an unaided eye or by a binocular dissecting microscope with transmitted light.
Key Features
- Provides diagnostic characters which are unique for a species or a combination of characters to differentiate each species from its congeners
- Includes both verbal and technical aspects, along with color illustrations of the particular part of the fish showing the distinguishing character
- Presents diagnostic characters, illustrations or images of the fish and of its parts, showing the unique character and distribution to make it easy for species identification
Readership
Primary resource of researchers in Fish (Ichthyologists) and Fisheries for correct identification of species. Molecular biologists for identification of species before proceeding to DNA barcoding. Conservationists for identification of conservation dependent species. Entrepreneurs and organizations involved in ornamental fish trade. Law and policy makers for implementation of fishery law
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Methods Adopted
3. Systematic Index
4. Systematic Account
5. Miscellaneous Notes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128233917
About the Author
Waikhom Vishwanath
The author has been working in the field of freshwater fish taxonomy since 1980, published more than 100 research papers, authored/co-authored 7 books, discovered more than 90 new species, redescribed some species and solved taxonomic problems of several species.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Life Sciences, Manipur University, India
